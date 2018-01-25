World Cup 2018 Schedule and Most Anticipated Matches

SOUTH FLORIDA – For the first time since 1986, the United States has failed to qualify for the World Cup. They were defeated in the final day of the qualifiers by Trinidad and Tobago placing them in fifth place.

The result of this game means that Panama qualified for Russia 2018 for the first time ever. Panama have tried to secure their place in every World Cup Championship since 1978 so there is a lot of excitement over their victory and some great odds available on their matches at all top bookmakers.

The 2018 World Cup takes place in Russia from the 14th of June to the 15th of July and will involve 32 football teams from around the world. Of the 32 teams, 20 played in the last World Cup tournament in 2014. This includes the defending champions Germany. Iceland and Panama will both make their first ever appearance in the FIFA World Cup.

The following three teams from CONCACAF have qualified for Russia 2018: Mexico, Costa Rica, and Panama. Below you will find their game schedule once the tournament kicks off.

World Cup 2018 Schedule

Russia 2018 is the host of the 21st FIFA World Cup and a total of 64 football matches will be played over the month-long tournament. There are 12 different venues located in 11 cities in Russia. The final will take place at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on the 15th of July. Below you will find the schedule of games for the three teams that qualified from CONCACAF which are the teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Costa Rica:

Costa Rica have been placed in Group E and will play Serbia in their first game on the 17th of June in the Cosmos Arena, Samara. Their next game is against Brazil on the 22nd June in the Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, followed by their third game against Switzerland on the 27th of June at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod.

Mexico:

Mexico have been placed in Group F and their first game will be against the favourites for the World Cup title, Germany, on the 17th of June at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. They will then play against South Korea on the 23rd of June at the Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, and their third match will be against Sweden on the 27th of June in the Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg.

Panama:

Panama have been placed in Group G and their first game is against Belgium on the 18th of June in the Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi. They then play England on the 24th of June in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, and their third game group game will be against Tunisia on the 28th of June at the Mordovia Arena, Saransk.

Top 5 Most Anticipated Games for Russia 2018

There are some exciting group matches coming up in the FIFA 2018 World Cup despite the fact that Italy, the Netherlands, and Chile didn’t make it through. Below we have our 5 most anticipated group matches.