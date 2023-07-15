Local News
Sprint Legend Usain Bolt Statue Unveiled in the City of Miramar
MIRAMAR – On Saturday, July 15th elected officials from the City of Miramar held a ceremony to unveil a statue of Jamaica’s sprint legend, Usain Bolt, OJ DC OLY at the Ansin Sports Complex.
Several hundred fans came out to see the sprint legend in person as he was on-hand for the unveiling. The statue is part of an Art in Public Spaces initiative of Vice-Mayor, Alexandra P. Davis.
City of Miramar Elected Officials Welcomes Usain Bolt to The City
Ato Bolton Introduces Usain Bolt to Ansin Sports Complex
Usain Bolt Greeting Fans
City of Miramar Vice-Mayor Alexandra P. Davis Opening Remarks
Hon. Olivia “Babsy” Grange Giving Remarks
Legendary Iconic Award Presentation
Usain Bolt Statue Unveiling
Usain Bolt Statue Unveiling Press Conference
Usain Bolt Day Proclamation
Usain Bolt Presentation from Hon. Olivia “Babsy” Grange and Hon. Oliver Mair