Local News

Basil Watson’s Statue of Usain Bolt to be Unveiled in Miramar

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News11 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read
Basil Watson Usain Bolt Statute Miramar
Usain Bolt

by Howard Campbell

MIRAMAR – Two years ago when Basil Watson was commissioned by the City of Miramar to do a statue of sprint legend Usain Bolt, he readily accepted the assignment. On July 15, his second depiction of the Jamaican wunderkind will be unveiled at Ansin Sports Complex.

Cast in bronze, the $250,000 clay piece sits on a two-tier granite structure. The biggest challenge for Watson was presenting a different work than the eight-foot Bolt statue he did for the Jamaican government.

Basil Watson Usain Bolt Statute Miramar
Usain Bolt

That figure, also done in bronze, was unveiled at Independence Park in Kingston,  Jamaica in December, 2017.

“There were thoughts about going away from the To The World gesture, but it’s so symbolic and iconic and representative of Usain Bolt.  We just found a different way to express that same feeling,” said Watson.

2008 Olympics

Bolt debuted the pose during the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China where his prodigious talent was on full display. He won three gold medals, including the sprint double. After each victory, he leaned backward and pointed to the sky as a salute to the world.

The lanky sprinter repeated those feats at Olympics in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Bolt also won multiple gold medals at the World Championships which are held every two years.

At the 2009 meet in Berlin, Germany he set world records of 9.58 seconds and 19.19 seconds in the 100m and 200m races, respectively.

The Atlanta-based Watson disclosed that he studied numerous images of Bolt, “for as much a likeness I could get. He’s the greatest of all time, he’s the GOAT, so I had to get it right.”

Born in Kingston,  Watson is the son of Barrington Watson, arguably Jamaica’s greatest sculptor. He studied at the Jamaica School of Art (now the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts) where his father was once principal.

Watson has enjoyed a recent purple patch. In addition to the Bolt statue in Kingston,  he was also commissioned to do epic monuments honoring Jamaican folklorist Louise Bennett, the Windrush generation in the United Kingdom and Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In Atlanta.

He and Bolt will be in South Florida for the unveiling of his latest work.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News11 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

We are a team from various Caribbean Islands, providing information and news for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Miami-Dade residents receive advice on the “Temporary Protected Status” (TPS) for Haitian Nationals

April 6, 2010

Regional Chairmen Elected for Diaspora Board in USA

June 22, 2008
Tricia “CK” Hoffler, Esq., to Address the Caribbean Bar Association’s Annual Awards Gala

Tricia “CK” Hoffler, Esq., to Address the Caribbean Bar Association’s Annual Awards Gala

September 24, 2019

CARICOM Youth Ambassadors partner with Telecommunications Giant to promote CSME

June 12, 2007
Back to top button