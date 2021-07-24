Miami Reggae Festival 2021 Celebrates Jamaica’s Independence

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The Opa Locka Marketplace in Miami will be the arena for heavyweight sound systems on August 7-8, as the Miami Reggae Festival focuses on a medium many consider the bedrock of reggae.

Alfonso D’Niscio Brooks of organizers Afrikin Foundation and Rockers Movement, said it is appropriate to acknowledge the contribution of sound systems which traces their history to Kingston, Jamaica during the late 1940’s.

“It’s necessary to remember that this is where it all started, because when the artists got established they kind of left the sound systems behind which is kind of unfair. Because the sound systems, they were a staple of the community; that voice of the community,” he noted.

Sound Systems

Some of the top ‘sounds’ of the past 25 years will be on show. They include Stone Love, Bass Odyssey and MedtroMedia out of Jamaica; South Florida stalwart King Waggy Tee and King Addies International from New York City.

Adonai Sound, Big Life Sound, Downbeat The Ruler, King Champion, Ontrack Disco, Overproof Movements, Poison Dart, Rocksteadyy, Soul Supreme, Super Storm and Warrior Sound International.

The event will be hosted by poet, activist and broadcaster Mutabaruka.

The Miami Reggae Festival was first held in 2010 at Bayfront Amphitheater in downtown Miami. There was no show last year due to the Coronavirus.

Call for Healing the Community through Sound System Culture

Its main focus is the reduction of hunger and poverty, especially in South Florida. Brooks disclosed that over 8,000 tons of food have been donated and distributed throughout communities since the festival’s inception.

From St. Martin, Brooks is a sound engineer by profession. He has worked in that capacity with Midnite, Buju Banton, Live Nation and Ruff Ryders.