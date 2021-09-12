Sean Paul Reflects on Gina Jarrett-Alder Ahead of Thanksgiving Service

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – A thanksgiving service for the life of Gina Jarrett-Alder will be held in Davie on September 15. Citing a need for privacy, her family has withheld naming the location.

Jarrett, a popular figure in Jamaican and South Florida entertainment circles, died on September 3 from cancer at age 64.

She was also a florist and bold entrepreneur who lived life to the hilt, according to her daughters Rain and Sky.

Jarrett was born in Teaneck, New Jersey to a Jamaican father and American mother. She moved to Jamaica at age five and spent much of her adult life there. For several years, Jarrett was marketing manager at Desnoes and Geddes, the company that manufactured Red Stripe Beer.

She was married to Irvin “Carrot” Jarrett, percussionist for Third World and father of her children. During the 1980s, she helped manage Zinc Fence, the band’s production complex in Kingston.

A longtime South Florida resident, Jarrett-Alder maintained her passion for flowers and music. She was a big supporter of former Third World drummer Willie Stewart’s popular Rhythms of Africa show.

Sean Paul Remembers “Aunt Gina”

Jarrett-Alder also helped mentor several budding artists including Sean Paul Henriquez, who would find international fame as Grammy-winning deejay Sean Paul.

He remembered “Aunt Gina” as “a very, very bright shining soul.”

Sean Paul added that, “I always had love for her and her two daughters. We’ve lost a great soul.”

He said he wears a chain she made for his son, Levi Blaze, which bears the Ethiopian cross.

Gina Jarrett is survived by her daughters, grand-daughter Noa-Lee and sister Sydne.