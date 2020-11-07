Miami-Dade County Residents Advised to Get Set for Tropical Depression ETA

[MIAMI-DADE] – The Miami-Dade County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) continues to monitor Tropical Depression Eta in the central Caribbean Sea.

Residents are urged to continue monitoring the storm and stay informed. Based on its current track, we may experience an extended period of heavy rainfall and gusty winds through the weekend.

Rainfall amounts from now through Monday are expected to range between 6-10 inches.

As of now, Tropical Depression Eta is expected to impact South Florida beginning late Saturday afternoon into early next week. Gusts of tropical storm winds are expected Sunday morning, and possible sustained tropical storm force winds late Sunday into Monday morning. At this time, residents are urged to review the following instructions:

If you live in a mobile home, low-lying area or if you need a safe place of refuge, Miami-Dade County will be opening an evacuation center at 2:00 p.m. at the Fair Grounds located at 10901 Coral Way – Gate 2. Please bring your minimal necessities including blankets, pillows, medicine, personal PPE, etc.

Check all your emergency equipment; shutters, generators, radios, to see they are in working order.

Gather any supplies you may need taking into account your family’s needs. It is always a good idea to have water for at least three days and non-perishable food in case you lose power during or after the storm.

If you live in areas that are prone to flooding, it is a good idea to make sure your storm drains are clear of any debris.

During strong wind gusts, it is also a good idea to secure objects that winds could blow about (garbage cans, patio furniture, garden tools, toys, etc.)

Sign-up to receive emergency alerts on your smart device by registering to Miami-Dade Alerts

Download the Ready Miami-Dade (ReadyMDC) mobile application, which provides up-to-the minute information before, during and after a storm.

Click here for additional safety information on inclement weather.

Please note, as of now all Miami-Dade County services will continue with normal operations. All Miami-Dade County-operated testing sites have closed and will remain closed until the storm passes and conditions are safe to reopen. For testing site information please visit www.miamidade.gov/covid-testing.

All residents are urged to stay tuned to radio and television broadcasts for further details of the storm movement. Miami-Dade County officials are closely monitoring the situation and will issue further advisories as they become necessary.

The Miami-Dade EOC continues to monitor the progress of Tropical Depression Eta and will continue to operate at a Level 2, partial activation status.