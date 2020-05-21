CVS Health Expands Florida COVID-19 Testing with 37 Additional Drive-Thru Test Sites

SOUTH FLORIDA – In an ongoing effort to help slow the spread of the virus, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today expanded its COVID-19 testing program by announcing 37 additional test sites at select CVS Pharmacy rive-thru locations across Florida.

The opening of additional test sites on Friday, May 22 add to the 10 locations previously opened on May 15 in Florida.

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company’s nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27.

CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

The 47 test sites in Florida are part of a total of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

“As we move into a new phase of combatting the pandemic and as communities begin to safely open up their local economies, we need testing to be easily accessible,” said Troyen Brennan, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. “By further expanding the number of drive-thru test sites available across our retail network, more people can be tested closer to home in a familiar setting.”

Once fully operational, more than half of the company’s 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index.

The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community’s ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

The additional new testing sites in Florida include:

CVS Pharmacy, 1 South Missouri Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

CVS Pharmacy, 30387 US Highway 19 North, Clearwater, FL 33761

CVS Pharmacy, 4000 East Bay Drive, Clearwater, FL 33764

CVS Pharmacy, 1700 South Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

CVS Pharmacy, 120 S. Johns Commons Road, Jacksonville, FL 32259

CVS Pharmacy, 4475 San Juan Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32210

CVS Pharmacy, 430 State Highway 13, Jacksonville, FL 32259

CVS Pharmacy, 4280 Southside Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32216

CVS Pharmacy, 3634 Rogero Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277

CVS Pharmacy, 8954 Lantana Road, Lake Worth, FL 33463

CVS Pharmacy, 12701 SW 42nd Street, Miami, FL 33175

CVS Pharmacy, 8740 Bird Road, Miami, FL 33165

CVS Pharmacy, 591 NE 79th Street, Miami, FL 33138

CVS Pharmacy, 12401 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027

CVS Pharmacy, 2375 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, FL 34108

CVS Pharmacy, 3771 Tampa Road, Oldsmar, FL 34677

CVS Pharmacy, 906 Blanding Boulevard, Orange Park, FL 32065

CVS Pharmacy, 5899 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839

CVS Pharmacy, 8025 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32829

CVS Pharmacy, 1101 Scenic Highway, Pensacola, FL 32503

CVS Pharmacy, 44 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola, FL 32507

CVS Pharmacy, 1501 South Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, FL 33062

CVS Pharmacy, 1300 S.W. St. Lucie W. Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986

CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

CVS Pharmacy, 8001 9th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

CVS Pharmacy, 5905 US Highway 301 S., Riverview, FL 33578

CVS Pharmacy, 1708 North Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303

CVS Pharmacy, 5466 Thomasville Road North, Tallahassee, FL 32312

CVS Pharmacy, 4401 West Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611

CVS Pharmacy, 2911 East Fowler Avenue, Tampa, FL 33615

CVS Pharmacy, 5357 Ehrlich Road, Tampa, FL 33618

CVS Pharmacy, 4120 #2 Henderson Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629

CVS Pharmacy, 611 South Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606

CVS Pharmacy, 245 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33415

CVS Pharmacy, 839 North Orlando Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

CVS Pharmacy, 5650 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708

CVS Pharmacy, 5208 East CR 466, The Villages, FL 34484

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.