Ambassador Marks to Host Online meeting with Jamaicans in the U.S.

by Derrick Scott

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks has organized an online meeting for Thursday April 16 at 4:00pm EST, to answer concerns of Jamaican citizens who have over-extended their visa in the United States as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Jamaican Ambassador is also reaching out to seasonal hotel workers, cruise ship workers, students and persons with temporary Status in the USA, who are waiting to return home.

The Ambassador said a wide range of communication channels are being employed to facilitate a productive meeting and include persons who want join the meeting from their computers, tablets or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/781936909 .

Persons can also join by using their phones by calling United States: +1 (571) 317-3122 or Access Code: 781-936-909.

Persons using video-conferencing system can join the Ambassador’s meeting by dialing or type: 67.217.95.2 or inroomlink.goto.com | Meeting ID: 781 936 909 or dial directly: 781936909@67.217.95.2 or 67.217.95.2# #781936909

Persons wishing to use GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when the meeting starts:

https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/781936909 .

Ambassador Marks advised seasonal hotel and cruise ship workers, as well as students, “I want to assure you we are making progress in Jamaica to add more facilities to manage the COVID-19 crisis.’’

“We experienced a spike yesterday which will slow us a bit but we are still committed to the gradual reopening of the ports to get you home,” she said.

During your extended time here in the USA, we want to make sure you are all well. As such we are inviting you to a virtual meeting tomorrow (April 16th) at 4PM EST to answer your concerns and provide support where needed,” Ambassador Marks said.