Lets’ Connect with Ambassador Marks features Prime Minister Andrew Holness

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks will host Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness on her monthly series, Lets Connect with Ambassador Marks, on Thursday December 8, 2022, at 7:00 pm EDT.

Ambassador Marks said that the upcoming Christmas Edition of the forum will give the Prime Minister an opportunity to interact directly once again with the participants and deliver his Christmas message to the Diaspora.

Also scheduled to appear on the programme, Ambassador Marks said, will be outstanding Jamaican American doctor, Dr. Robynne Chutkan, author of the new book “The Anti-Viral Gut” Tackling the pathogens from the inside out.

In addition, author of the book ‘Pieces of Jamaica’ The Jam Rock Edition, Jamaican American Photographer, David Muir, will also present his book in commemoration of Jamaica 60.

Ambassador Marks also recalled that Diasporans everywhere including in the United States participated actively in Jamaica 60th Celebrations and on occasions, even led the charge with these festivities. As such, recognizing this valuable collaboration, Ambassador Marks shared that “we will make the upcoming event a special one for all our participants as we bring our 60th Anniversary celebrations to a close. To this end, we are planning an informative but also fun-filled programme of entertainment and giveaways.”

Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks’, enables members of the Diaspora to communicate directly with the Ambassador about matters of interest to them and to be updated on Government’s policies and programmes, as well as the Embassy’s activities.

Ambassador Marks is occasionally joined by distinguished guests, including US government officials, key players in various local and international organizations, and prominent members of the Jamaican Diaspora

The forum is broadcasted live on the Ambassador’s social media pages.