Shaggy and Ambassador Marks Connect on Monetizing Jamaica’s Culture

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Award-winning international Reggae artiste Orville “Shaggy” Burrell will join Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks as her special guest on the monthly chat series, Lets Connect with Ambassador Marks, on Thursday May 6, 2021 at 7:00 pm EDT.

In announcing Shaggy as her special guest, Ambassador Marks stated that the upcoming online fireside chat will not only update on current areas of interest or concern in Jamaica but will explore the concept of monetizing Jamaica’s culture on the international market.

Jamaican Culture Offerings

She further noted that ‘many persons other than Jamaicans are benefitting financially from marketing our cultural offerings in the international sphere’. Jamaicans at home and in the Diaspora should be able to monetize the Jamaican culture. From our food, our music, our dance, our fashion, our athleticism, our language and sense of humor. All the unique things that make us Jamaican. If you think about it, we are all ambassadors for our country. Especially, its culture which has so influenced the world stage that people are constantly amazed at our geographical size”.

Monetization with Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)

“When I speak about the potential for “monetization”, I’m not simply talking about becoming the next famous industry star. But, about all areas of creating value including the new and hottest value proposition on the market today. This includes, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). This can really be anything digital such as pictures or music, which your brain downloaded and turned into an AI. Or just about any unique creative work for which there may be a buyer. We have seen millions being paid for NFTs – $69M for pictures put in a digital collage. And, $3M for Jack Dorsey’s first tweet etc.

Monetizing Brand Jamaica

It is against this background that Ambassador Marks has invited Shaggy, known for not only his music. But, more importantly his understanding of the business of branding. He will chat with members of the Jamaican Diaspora about monetizing Brand Jamaica. Specifically in their own interest and that of the country.

Jamaica a Vibrant Destination

In commenting on his invitation to connect with the Jamaican diaspora, Shaggy said “As a proud brand ambassador for Jamaica, Let’s Connect is an ideal platform for the diaspora to engage openly on such important matters as presenting and spreading our culture.

Jamaica is one the most vibrant destination brands in the world and our culture is as unique as it is popular. I am looking forward to participating in these discussions with Ambassador Marks,” Mr. Burrell said.

Ambassador Marks commented that “we have to start looking for opportunities post COVID-19 and the creative industries is a low hanging fruit to transform our uniqueness, resiliency, creativity and commitment to turn the best of our culture into real economic opportunities.” She emphasized that a key to harnessing our creative industry is an active collaboration between connected members of the Diaspora and our talented local creative industry community.

“Let’s Connect’ With Ambassador Marks”

“Let’s Connect’ With Ambassador Marks” offers members of the diaspora the opportunity to speak directly with the ambassador about issues that are of interest to them, as well as to be updated on the government’s policies and programs as well as the Embassy’s activities.

From time to time, the Ambassador will be joined by various guests. Including ministers of government as well as key members of the diaspora. Plus, U.S. government and key players in various agencies.

The monthly Zoom townhall chat series will be an hour long. Persons can also access via Jamaica Connect website www.jamaicaconnect.org and associated social media pages.