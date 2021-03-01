Monthly Online Jamaica Diaspora Chat Series Launched by Ambassador Marks

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, is to launch a monthly town hall-style discussion. The discussion will be with members of the Jamaican Diaspora. Specifically, aimed at updating Jamaicans on various matters of interest to them. As well as getting feedback in relation to matters of concern.

‘Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks’

The monthly online programme, entitled ‘Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks’ will be launched on the 4th of March. The Ambassador will be joined from time to time by various guests including ministers of government. Plus, key USA and Jamaican government agency leaders, and Diaspora leaders. The conversations will bring the audience up to date with current developments. As well as offer the opportunity for their concerns to be heard and addressed.

Need for Credible Information

“Jamaicans overseas are seeking credible information from the Jamaican Embassy”, says Ambassador Marks. Especially with the continuing health crisis gripping the nation. As well as uncertainty surrounding immigration and other matters of interest.

She said between April through July of last year (2020) when there was a high level of uncertainty for persons impacted by the closure of the Jamaican borders. This type of outreach had proven very effective for providing information to persons who were most in need. Similarly, this initiative was created to respond to current concerns in an effective and impactful manner.

“This is an opportunity for Jamaicans to connect. And, to speak candidly about issues that are of concern or interest to them. I am looking forward to our conversations. Therefore, I am encouraging full participation from anyone who can join,” Ambassador Marks stated.

Launch of Jamaica Connect Website

Along with the monthly ‘Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks,” chat series, the Jamaica Connect website will also be launched. The website will provide real-time important information including items of news beneficial to the Diaspora.

Jamaicans, Jamaican-Americans, and friends of Jamaica will be asked to use the website to sign up for the monthly chat series. Most importantly to access key information pertaining to urgent matters when applicable.

Hot Topics

The chat series will kick off on Thursday, March 4th at 7:00pm EST. Ambassador Marks will give an update on the State of Affairs in Jamaica, Travel to and from Jamaica, and COVID-19 Vaccinations. In addition, updates on bilateral relations with the new Biden Administration.

The monthly Zoom townhall chat series will be an hour long. Persons can also access via Jamaica Connect website www.jamaicaconnect.org and associated social media pages.