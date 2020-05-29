Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police React to Death of George Floyd

MIAMI-DADE — Miami Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police (MDCACP) issued a statement regarding the death of George Floyd:

The Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police (MDCACP), along with other Police Executives across this country, are upset and outraged by the events leading to the death of Mr. George Floyd.

The actions, and inactions, of the involved officers are contrary to the training, protocols, and values of our law enforcement profession.

Incidents like these tear at the very fabric of community policing in which we have worked so hard to strengthen over the years.

As leaders of this profession, we must all do better at improving on our training and protocols so that our efforts towards building and maintaining community trust are not lost or overshadowed.

MDCACP commends Minneapolis Police Chief Arradondo for his swift and decisive action in terminating the four officers involved.

We also commend his decision to involve the Federal Bureau of Investigations so that a civil rights investigation can be conducted.

Transparency during this time is key to demonstrating Law Enforcement’s commitment to serving and protecting our residents with dignity, humanity, and respect.

MDCACP extends its prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Mr. George Floyd.

Respectfully,

Daniel J. Junior,

President Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police