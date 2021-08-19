Caribbean Airlines Resumes Service Between Orlando and Trinidad

[ORLANDO] – BW 482, non-stop from Port-of-Spain, Trinidad touched down in Orlando, Florida last Monday, August 16. This marked the official return of Caribbean Airlines to the Central Florida airport; with twice weekly return flights between the two destinations each Monday and Friday.

Customers travelling from Orlando were treated to much celebration at the airport check-in terminal; with the sounds of live steelpan, getting passengers all geared for travel to the Trinidad island paradise.

Caribbean Airlines offers the most options for travel to South Florida. And, Orlando is the second Florida destination added to the airline’s core schedule, as it continues to roll out commercial operations using a phased, streamlined approach.

The addition of the Orlando service will better connect South Florida and the Caribbean for leisure and business travelers.

Schedule

ROUTE DAY DEPARTURE TIME ARRIVAL TIME Port of Spain to Orlando Monday/Friday 8:35 AM 1:05 PM Orlando to Port of Spain Monday/Friday 3:00 pm 7:05 PM