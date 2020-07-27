Mayor Hazelle Rogers of Lauderdale Lakes Endorses Democratic Candidate Daphne Campbell for Florida State Senate, District 35

BROWARD COUNTY – Wednesday, June 10th, 2020 was an important day for Former Florida State Senator and District 35 Senate Candidate, Democrat Daphne Campbell as Mayor Hazelle Rogers of Lauderdale Lakes officially endorsed her for State Senator.

Mayor Rogers, who is the first Jamaican to be elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2008, commended Senate Candidate Daphne Campbell for being the “Voice for the Voiceless”.

Mayor Rogers stated that she is looking forward to work with Senator Campbell, to bring a better quality of life to all the residents in the district that she will serve. She further stated that she is urging everyone to vote for Daphne Campbell on August 18th, 2020. Punch #29 in Miami-Dade County and vote Daphne Campbell in Broward County.

As a Caribbean born Registered Nurse, Daphne Campbell has worked tirelessly to uphold the rights of all people, and has advocated for the people who are unable to speak for themselves. For this reason, she has been named a true heroine and a definite “Voice for the Voiceless”.

Daphne Campbell has successfully advocated for, sponsored and co-sponsored 40 bills that were passed into law. These bills have been very beneficial not only to the people in her past district, but also to everyone in the State of Florida.

When asked how ready she is to take on District 35, Senate Candidate Daphne Campbell said she is enthused about the opportunity, and looks forward to stand up to the responsibilities as State Senator for District 35. She further stated that she is looking forward to work with Mayor Hazelle Rogers in bringing the energy and productivity she has brought before, to the people. Daphne Campbell said, “I have been fighting for the people all my life, and I will continue to fight for the people. I am the “Voice for the Voiceless”. Let us do this together again.