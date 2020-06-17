Caribbean-American Daphne Campbell Vying for New Seat in the Florida Senate

TALLAHASSEE – Former Senator Daphne Campbell, is vying for Senate District 35. Senator Campbell started her political career as Florida State Representative for District 108.

After serving 6 years in the Florida House, she decided to run for Senate District 38. She successfully won that Senate election for District 38 which made her the first female Caribbean–American Senator in the State of Florida. Her senate years of service were 2016-2018.

During her tenure in office, she has successfully passed more than 40 bills that includes:

prevention of bullying in schools (including cyberbullying);

facilitating the smooth reintegration of convicts back into society;

the waiving of college fees for post-secondary students;

broadened pharmacists supervisory role;

shortening the time and process for nurses to be academically credentialed

Senator Campbell remains energetic and knows that her service days can be extended. Her reason for competing again, the senator said in her own words: “I had accomplished so much, but still believe that there is much more left to be done. I would like to expand on what I have already done in the past by bringing that and more to the new district, District 35.”

Senator Campbell is the only Democrat to have advocated and brought more than $2 billion dollars to her district over the course of 8 years. When it comes to experience and leadership, no other candidate can match what Senator Campbell has accomplished.

“My goal as the Senator for District 35, is to advocate for minority businesses because I’m concerned about the economic disparity affecting the growth and well-being of the constituents and the district, especially the African-American communities. I plan on empowering the youths in the district, while helping to rebuild the economy as we enter unstable waters, recovering from the current pandemic,” she said.

As a career nurse and mother of five, Ms. Campbell believes that her innate nurturing skills, compassion, and her avid love of people, complimented by her proven track record of building communities and advocating for the people, makes her the best person to represent the people of District 35.

Her motto: “I have never changed my number. The same people who could call me when I was on the campaign trail can always call me when I am in office. I never made any appointment to see them when I knocked on their doors asking for their votes, so they should not have to make appointments to see me. My door is always open.”