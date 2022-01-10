How to Be Prepared for the Upcoming January 11, 2022 Special Election

[Broward County, FL] – On Tuesday, January 11th, polls will open for Broward County voters to elect a Representative in Congress, District 20, State House Representative, District 94 and Primary Candidate for State Senate, District 33. Voters registered to vote by December 13, 2021 will be able to participate in this election. Voting hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on election day.

Listen to Commentary with Marlon Hill: Remember to Vote Jan 11 Elections

The following are helpful reminders on how to be prepared for election day:

• Florida law requires voters to present a picture ID with signature at the polling place. A list of acceptable forms of Identification (ID) is available on our website at www.browardvotes.gov. Please note: IDs must have current signature.

• Your voter information card is not necessary to vote. It is a helpful tool for you to know your districts and polling location. Know where your polling place is before election day. Check your voter information card or by going to our website and clicking on Find My Precinct. If you have moved, you are required to vote in your new home precinct.

• You will be asked for ID, if you do not have ID, by law you MUST vote a Provisional Ballot. A provisional ballot is always counted when the voter is shown to be registered and eligible, regardless of the closeness of the outcome of the election.

• Track your vote-by-mail ballot or provisional ballot or verify that your voter information is up to date BEFORE election day by going to our website: www.browardvotes.gov or calling 954-357-VOTE.

• If a voter has requested a vote-by-mail ballot and later decides to vote at the polling place instead, you may bring the vote-by-mail ballot with you to be cancelled at your polling place and receive a new ballot to vote at the polls.

• Vote-by-mail ballots may be dropped off at any of the available drop boxes.

Broward County Governmental Center 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

SOE Office at the Lauderhill Mall 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Branches: E. Pat Larkins Center in Pompano Beach,

Tamarac Library, and Miramar Library 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• Results for the January 11th Elections including Vote-by-Mail Ballots, Early Voting and Election Day votes begin streaming on our website at 7:00 p.m. The results will be updated frequently on our website www.browardvotes.gov until all precincts are reported.

Thank you for your interest and participating in this very important civic process that is the bedrock of our democracy.