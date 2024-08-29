MIAMI – Florida Rising, a leading organization committed to enhancing voter engagement across the state of Florida, is proud to announce the launch of its HBCU Tour. This initiative is aimed at increasing voter participation among students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across Florida. The inaugural event is taking place at Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University during the first home game of the season in Tallahassee, Florida.

The HBCU Tour is a non-partisan effort designed to empower students to exercise their right to vote. The initiative will focus on facilitating voter registration and promoting the importance of civic participation, especially among the younger generation.

“We are excited to partner with Florida HBCUs institutions that have a rich history of producing leaders and advocates for social justice,” said Moné Holder, Chief Advocacy & Political Officer for Florida Rising. “This partnership allows us to engage with students and the broader community in a meaningful way, encouraging them to take an active role in the democratic process.”

During the voter engagement event, a team of brand ambassadors from Florida Rising will be there. They will join in on game activities. Their goal is to engage with students and attendees. Florida Rising will help people register to vote and request mail-in ballots. They will provide everything needed, including iPads to access county registration websites for convenience.