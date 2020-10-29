FANM Hosting Souls To The Polls Events To Encourage Voting

FANM Will Hold Souls To The Polls Events This Weekend To Urge Citizens To Vote Early And Vote En Masse On Election Day!

MIAMI – Family Action Network Movement (FANM), in collaboration with Faith In Florida, is having multiple Get Out The Vote events this weekend to encourage all U.S. citizens to vote early.

On Saturday, October 31st, they will host a “Souls the Polls” event at Haitian Emmanuel Baptist Church located on 7321 NE 2nd Ave from 11am to 5pm . Voters will walk to the polls. Transportation will be provided to those who cannot walk.

On November 1st, they will host an additional “Souls to the Polls” event at Shalom Community Church located at 900 NE 132nd Street from 11am to 5pm.

All events are family friendly and will offer food, games, and lively entertainment.

FANM’s first “Party at the Polls” event was held on October 24, 2020 at Lemon City Library. They were joined by The National TPS Alliance as well as other partner organizations and allies.

Many TPS holders spoke at a press conference there. They stressed the importance of voting and they implored every voter present to vote on their behalf. Early voting polling locations are open every day from 7am to 7pm until November 1st.

Marleine Bastien, Executive Director of Family Action Network Movement (FANM), stated, “ The 2020 General Election is probably the most important election of our lifetime. For this reason, FANM is holding multiple get out the vote events to urge everyone to vote early. We urge all citizens to exercise their most sacred duty: the right to vote. It is vital that you join us in the important swing State of Florida and around the nation. Each one, bring 10 to 100! Citizens have a special privilege that so many residents lack: the right to vote. Over 300,000 Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders cannot vote, the 800,000 Dreamers cannot vote, and an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants cannot vote. FANM is asking all citizens to be their vote and their voice! Our democracy is at its strongest when we come together as one community and make our voices heard. Do not let this moment pass. Do not wait until Election Day. Vote. Vote like your life depends on it. Our democracy demands it; this is our time”!