Miami-Dade County General Ballot Recommendations

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY – These Ballot recommendations for the Miami-Dade County elections should not be substituted above your own research, diligence or interests. These recommendations are also subject to change as pre-election activities unfold.

For more information visit Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections.

  • Lookup your specific sample ballot here
  • Deadline to register to VOTE (update address or signature) – October 11
  •  Deadline to request vote by mail ballot: October 29
  • Vote by Mail (VBM) must be returned and received by Supervisor of Election (SOE) by 7pm on Election Day Nov 8
  • Early Voting Period – October 24 November 8,  go to any location
  • Election Day – Nov 8 – must go to your assigned precinct
  • Click here for research help with state and county amendments 

Ballot Recommendations

United States Senator: Val Demings

Congress District 24: Frederica Wilson

Congress District 26: Mario Diaz-Balart

Congress District 27: Annette Taddeo

Congress District 28: Robert Ascencio

Governor: Charlie Crist/Karla Hernandez

Attorney General:  Aramis Ayala

Chief Financial Officer: Adam Hattersly

Comm of Agriculture: Naomi Blemur

State Senator D 36: Raquel Pacheco

State Senator D 38: Janelle Perez

State Rep District 106: Jordan Leonard

State Rep District 107: Christopher Benjamin

State Rep District 113: Alessandro “AJ” D’amico

State Rep District 114 : Adam Benna

State Rep District 115     Christie Davis

State Rep District 118     Johnny Farias

State Rep District 119 Gabriel Gonzalez

State Rep District 120      Adam Gentle

  • Supreme Court Justice   
    NOP  – Charles Canady NO
    John Couriel – YES
    Jamie Grosshans – YES
    Jorge Labarga – YES
    Ricky Polston – YES

District Court of Appeal District 3 –  (YES)
NOP  Alexander Bokor
Edwin Scales

County Commission District 02  – Marleine Bastien

County Commission District 06   NOP                      Jorge Fors

Cutler Bay CDD Seat 1 Leo Corradini

Fontainebleau Lakes CDD Seat Miguel Ignacio Sanchez

  • State Constitutional Amendment No. 1 – Limitation on the Assessment of Real Property Used for Residential Purposes – NO
  • State Constitutional Amendment No. 2 – Abolishing the Constitution Revision Commission – NO
  • State Constitutional Amendment No. 3 – Additional Homestead Property Tax Exemption for Specified Critical Public Services Workforce – YES
  • County Referendum No. 1 – Charter Amendment Creating Local Oath of Office for Commissioners and the County Mayor  – YES
  • County Referendum 2 – Charter Amendment Requiring Voter Approval for Changes to Governing Structure of County Transportation Assets – YES
  • School Board Referendum – Referendum to Approve Ad Valorem Levy for Teachers, Instructional Personnel, Student Safety and Security – YES
Information on State constitutional amendments
Municipal Elections

  • Mayor – Cunningham
  • Councilman Fiore
  • Councilman Jones

South Miami

  • Javier Fernandez
  •  Michelle Readon
  • Steve Calle
  • “Yes” on all the charter changes

