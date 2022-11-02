Miami-Dade County General Ballot Recommendations
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY – These Ballot recommendations for the Miami-Dade County elections should not be substituted above your own research, diligence or interests. These recommendations are also subject to change as pre-election activities unfold.
For more information visit Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections.
Be Voter Ready
- Lookup your specific sample ballot here
- Deadline to register to VOTE (update address or signature) – October 11
- Deadline to request vote by mail ballot: October 29
- Vote by Mail (VBM) must be returned and received by Supervisor of Election (SOE) by 7pm on Election Day Nov 8
- Early Voting Period – October 24 November 8, go to any location
- Election Day – Nov 8 – must go to your assigned precinct
- Click here for research help with state and county amendments
Ballot Recommendations
United States Senator: Val Demings
Congress District 24: Frederica Wilson
Congress District 26: Mario Diaz-Balart
Congress District 27: Annette Taddeo
Congress District 28: Robert Ascencio
Governor: Charlie Crist/Karla Hernandez
Attorney General: Aramis Ayala
Chief Financial Officer: Adam Hattersly
Comm of Agriculture: Naomi Blemur
State Senator D 36: Raquel Pacheco
State Senator D 38: Janelle Perez
State Rep District 106: Jordan Leonard
State Rep District 107: Christopher Benjamin
State Rep District 113: Alessandro “AJ” D’amico
State Rep District 114 : Adam Benna
State Rep District 115 Christie Davis
State Rep District 118 Johnny Farias
State Rep District 119 Gabriel Gonzalez
State Rep District 120 Adam Gentle
- Supreme Court Justice
NOP – Charles Canady NO
John Couriel – YES
Jamie Grosshans – YES
Jorge Labarga – YES
Ricky Polston – YES
District Court of Appeal District 3 – (YES)
NOP Alexander Bokor
Edwin Scales
County Commission District 02 – Marleine Bastien
County Commission District 06 NOP Jorge Fors
Cutler Bay CDD Seat 1 Leo Corradini
Fontainebleau Lakes CDD Seat Miguel Ignacio Sanchez
- State Constitutional Amendment No. 1 – Limitation on the Assessment of Real Property Used for Residential Purposes – NO
- State Constitutional Amendment No. 2 – Abolishing the Constitution Revision Commission – NO
- State Constitutional Amendment No. 3 – Additional Homestead Property Tax Exemption for Specified Critical Public Services Workforce – YES
- County Referendum No. 1 – Charter Amendment Creating Local Oath of Office for Commissioners and the County Mayor – YES
- County Referendum 2 – Charter Amendment Requiring Voter Approval for Changes to Governing Structure of County Transportation Assets – YES
- School Board Referendum – Referendum to Approve Ad Valorem Levy for Teachers, Instructional Personnel, Student Safety and Security – YES
Information on State constitutional amendments
- https://lwvfl.org/amendments-2022/
- https://www.clickorlando.com/results-2022/2022/09/22/heres-what-florida-amendment-3-means-on-the-november-ballot/
Municipal Elections
Aventura
Bal Harbour
Biscayne Park
Cutler Bay
Doral
El Portal
Hialeah
Key Biscayne
Medley
Miami
Miami Beach
Miami Lakes
North Bay Village
North Miami Beach
Opa Locka
Palmetto Bay
- Mayor – Cunningham
- Councilman Fiore
- Councilman Jones
South Miami
- Javier Fernandez
- Michelle Readon
- Steve Calle
- “Yes” on all the charter changes
Sunny Isles
(Recommendations pending research)