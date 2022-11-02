Miami-Dade County General Ballot Recommendations

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY – These Ballot recommendations for the Miami-Dade County elections should not be substituted above your own research, diligence or interests. These recommendations are also subject to change as pre-election activities unfold.

For more information visit Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections.

Be Voter Ready

Lookup your specific sample ballot here

Deadline to register to VOTE (update address or signature) – October 11

Deadline to request vote by mail ballot: October 29

Vote by Mail (VBM) must be returned and received by Supervisor of Election (SOE) by 7pm on Election Day Nov 8

Early Voting Period – October 24 November 8, go to any location

Election Day – Nov 8 – must go to your assigned precinct

Click here for research help with state and county amendments

Ballot Recommendations

United States Senator: Val Demings

Congress District 24: Frederica Wilson

Congress District 26: Mario Diaz-Balart

Congress District 27: Annette Taddeo

Congress District 28: Robert Ascencio

Governor: Charlie Crist/Karla Hernandez

Attorney General: Aramis Ayala

Chief Financial Officer: Adam Hattersly

Comm of Agriculture: Naomi Blemur

State Senator D 36: Raquel Pacheco

State Senator D 38: Janelle Perez

State Rep District 106: Jordan Leonard

State Rep District 107: Christopher Benjamin

State Rep District 113: Alessandro “AJ” D’amico

State Rep District 114 : Adam Benna

State Rep District 115 Christie Davis

State Rep District 118 Johnny Farias

State Rep District 119 Gabriel Gonzalez

State Rep District 120 Adam Gentle

Supreme Court Justice

NOP – Charles Canady NO

John Couriel – YES

Jamie Grosshans – YES

Jorge Labarga – YES

Ricky Polston – YES

District Court of Appeal District 3 – (YES)

NOP Alexander Bokor

Edwin Scales

County Commission District 02 – Marleine Bastien

County Commission District 06 NOP Jorge Fors

Cutler Bay CDD Seat 1 Leo Corradini

Fontainebleau Lakes CDD Seat Miguel Ignacio Sanchez

State Constitutional Amendment No. 1 – Limitation on the Assessment of Real Property Used for Residential Purposes – NO

– Limitation on the Assessment of Real Property Used for Residential Purposes – State Constitutional Amendment No. 2 – Abolishing the Constitution Revision Commission – NO

– Abolishing the Constitution Revision Commission – State Constitutional Amendment No. 3 – Additional Homestead Property Tax Exemption for Specified Critical Public Services Workforce – YES

– Additional Homestead Property Tax Exemption for Specified Critical Public Services Workforce – County Referendum No. 1 – Charter Amendment Creating Local Oath of Office for Commissioners and the County Mayor – YES

– Charter Amendment Creating Local Oath of Office for Commissioners and the County Mayor – County Referendum 2 – Charter Amendment Requiring Voter Approval for Changes to Governing Structure of County Transportation Assets – YES

– Charter Amendment Requiring Voter Approval for Changes to Governing Structure of County Transportation Assets – School Board Referendum – Referendum to Approve Ad Valorem Levy for Teachers, Instructional Personnel, Student Safety and Security – YES

Information on State constitutional amendments

Municipal Elections

Aventura

Bal Harbour

Biscayne Park

Cutler Bay

Doral

El Portal

Hialeah

Key Biscayne

Medley

Miami

Miami Beach

Miami Lakes

North Bay Village

North Miami Beach

Opa Locka

Palmetto Bay

Mayor – Cunningham

Councilman Fiore

Councilman Jones

South Miami

Javier Fernandez

Michelle Readon

Steve Calle

“Yes” on all the charter changes

Sunny Isles

(Recommendations pending research)