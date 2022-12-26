Profile

Marie Gill Honored as One of South Florida’s Most Influential and Prominent Black Women in Business and Industry

MIAMI – Marie R. Gill, Founder and CEO of M. Gill & Associates, Inc., is ending the year on a high note after being named as one of South Florida’s Most Influential and Prominent Black Women In Business and Industry of 2022 by M•I•A MEDIA GROUP LLC. , publisher of Legacy Miami and Legacy South Florida.

“Being named as one of South Florida’s Most Influential and Prominent Black Women In Business and Industry of 2022 is a tremendous honor,” said Marie R. Gill, Founder and CEO of M. Gill & Associates, Inc. “I’m thrilled and humbled to be recognized alongside so many successful, inspiring women in business.”

Over 30 years ago, Marie R. Gill founded M. Gill & Associates with a mission to help businesses to succeed. She wears many hats and in addition to serving as the CEO of her own firm, she is also the Executive Director of the MBDA Export Center – Florida, where she continues to exceed expectations. A consummate professional, Marie Gill is the first woman, the first Black, and the first of Caribbean descent to have won the U.S. Department of Commerce contract to operate the MBDA Business Center in 2001.

 

