Fresco y Más donates $25,000 in food to Feeding South Florida

LAUDERHILL – Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, has launched a company-wide Holiday Hunger Relief Program with dedicated partner, Feeding America®, to continue the fight against hunger.

Fresco y Más presented local Feeding America partner Feeding South Florida with a $25,000 donation of fresh produce and SE Grocers shelf-stable products during a community mobile pantry event on Tuesday, December 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Faith Center in Lauderhill.

Fresco y Más associates joined Feeding South Florida staff and volunteers to distribute the donated product to 500 families in need in the community and help feed the one in eight people who will struggle with hunger during the holidays.

The donation is part of a larger partnership with Feeding America® food banks to host mobile food pantries across the Southeast during the holiday season.

During this ongoing effort to fight food insecurity, SEG will distribute more than $200,000 of food to neighbors in need and provide associates the hands-on opportunity to positively impact communities in the Southeast.

Additionally, now through Dec. 15, customers are encouraged to help eliminate food insecurity and support families in need during the holidays by simply donating to the cause at checkout as they shop their neighborhood Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más store.