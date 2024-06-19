Profile

Honoring Dr. Lavern Deer: U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Lavern Deer to receive U.S. President's Achievement Award

MIAMI GARDENS – Dr. Lavern Deer, a dedicated community activist and leader in South Florida since 2009, will be honored with the prestigious U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The award presentation will take place during the “A Night of Jazz in the Gardens” black-tie gala on June 28 at the Omega Center on the Florida Memorial College Campus.

The United Nations Ambassador will make the presentation to Dr. Deer in the presence of several, community leaders, business executives, and well-wishers who will be in attendance. Tickets are available on Eventbrite or by calling 754-715-3206.

Dr. Lavern Deer U.S. President's Achievement Award
Dr. Lavern Deer

An ardent anti-human trafficking advocate, Jamaican-born and raised in South Florida, Dr. Deer was recently honored at the Florida State Capitol for her exceptional work in raising awareness about human trafficking, supporting survivors, and advocating for stronger laws. Her efforts have led to Florida becoming the first state to mandate human trafficking education in schools. Showcasing her relentless dedication to this cause.

Dr. Deer has also been instrumental in organizing the annual sports tournaments. The tournament unites alumni from various high schools in Jamaica for friendly competitions in Lauderhill, Florida. Now in its 14th year, this event fosters community spirit, and promotes camaraderie among former students. Best of all, it raises funds for charitable causes. Her efforts extend to supporting women affected by domestic violence through her organization, which provides them with food and clothing.

The gala, “A Night of Jazz in the Gardens,” will feature entertainment by Blues Therapy and Jazz Band. The event will run from 7 PM to 11 PM, offering a delightful evening of music, refreshments, and networking. This celebration will not only honor Dr. Deer’s achievements but also a celebration of her birthday which is June 20.

 

