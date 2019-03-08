Jamaican-American Marcia Barry-Smith Wins Lifetime Achievement Awards

Habitat for Humanity of Broward Wins Three Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE – Habitat for Humanity of Broward captured three Non-Profit Awards at the 9th Annual Community Care Plan Non-Profit Award ceremony on February 22, 2019. The event was presented by the Signature Grand in Davie and hosted by 2-1-1 Broward.

Marcia Barry-Smith, Director of Community Outreach and Program Services for Habitat Broward, won the “Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lifetime Achievement” award.

While, Habitat Broward was awarded with the “Memorial Healthcare System Non-Profit Organization of the Year” award.

Additionally, Barbara Witte, Director of Development & Marketing for Habitat Broward, received the “Sanford Institute of Philanthropy National Leadership Institute Development Executive of the Year” award.

“Receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award is a huge honor and I am grateful to 2-1-1 and its Leaders for this compliment of my work,” said Barry-Smith. “But it would be foolhardy for anyone to think we can rest on our laurels. There is still so much work to be done in all areas of need within our community.”

The Non-Profit Awards honors Broward County’s non-profit organizations and leaders for their dedication and impact on the community.

“We are very thankful to 2-1-1 Broward and its many partners and friends. They have helped us shine a much-needed spotlight on the affordable housing crisis in Broward County,” said Nancy Robin, Habitat Broward’s Executive Director and CEO. “Habitat for Humanity of Broward is honored, and we pledge to continue our work with even greater vigor…to make home possible for hard-working families.”

Last year, Robert Taylor Jr., Habitat Broward’s Board Chair, won the “Non-Profit Board Leader of the Year” award. Nancy Daly, Habitat Broward Women Build co-chair, won the same award in 2016.

“It was such an honor to be recognized by 2-1-1 Broward. I feel very privileged to work with so many kind, caring people who want to make a difference in the lives of our residents,” said Witte. “Broward is an amazing community of philanthropists and there is no way to thank them enough for what they do.”

Recently, Barry-Smith and Witte represented Habitat Broward at Habitat on the Hill in D.C. along with Habitat homeowner Jhonson St. Remy. This platform afforded them the opportunity to meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to stress the need for affordable housing.

Habitat for Humanity advocates for full-funding of the Self-Help Opportunity Program (SHOP) and the Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) which provide for land acquisition, home building, repair, down payment assistance and more, specifically for low-income households.