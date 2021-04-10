The World Needs More People Like Trinidadian, Michelle George Bermudez

[Port-of-Spain, Trinidad] – There’s often one person whose ambitions, as herculean as they may seem to the naked eye, is necessary and humbling to those looking on from a distance. In Trinidad and Tobago, a female Primary school teacher is proving that service goes beyond the portfolio that comes when one chooses a particular career path. She’s proving that true service is heartfelt and never dispassionate.

Michelle George Bermudez wears many hats. These days, the school teacher with 21-years professional service is teaching young women between the ages of 11 and 15, the art of photography via a free digital course. The course, provided via her company, Octomedia Studios offers these young women basic photography steps inclusive of lighting, angels and composition. “My aim with this free online tutorial is to simply give back and to empower these young women,” she explained.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, a very active Bermudez could be spotted competing on stage as the Queen of the Band at T&T’s Dimanche Gras for bands like Kalicharan Carnival in South, Trinidad, or acting in local productions, or even shooting photographs at major festivals, concerts, sporting events and fashion shows. Her resume is as dynamic as it is strategic. “I’ve always been involved in the arts. I’ve always loved culture,” she said, explaining that both her parents are artists who’ve been intimately involved in the creative sector and more specifically, Carnival.

When it comes to giving back and mentoring the young and impressionable, Michelle’s resume also boasts strong involvement. Including the Girl Guides Association of Trinidad and Tobago. She served as caption and district commissioner during her 19 years within the organization.

Career Change

Michelle will soon be embarking on a career change and plans on adopting the title of Director of Photography. In addition to film director and producer. Her artistic background, shared by her parents and mastered by her along the way. As a result, it has afforded her the tools needed to deliver workshops. And, special classes to those who desire such. “My goal is to teach others. Especially young men and women so that they can empower themselves and enrich their lives,” she said. Noting that her personal cache of resources includes models that have been crafted for film and photography sets.

Eternally grateful for the guidance afforded through mentorship by Ian Pantin- an entertainment industry stalwart. Michelle says her business model at Octomedia Studios will continue to incorporate passion and love. She understands the importance of truly enjoying a profession, and says there’s never a dull moment in her life. “I enjoy learning and it gives me even greater pleasure to pass on what I learn, to others,” she said.

Carnival Queen Experience

With numerous years of experience as a Carnival Queen on stage at the Dimanche Gras competition in T&T, in addition to her involvement in Best Village Competitions, playing the steelpan for Panorama and of course, her photography and filmmaking experience, this school teacher is proving that service goes beyond the confines of career and can only be truly shared with the world, from a place of love.