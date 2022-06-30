M. Gill & Associates Honored as One of Florida’s Top 100 Women-Led Businesses

[MIAMI] – The Commonwealth Institute Florida (TCI-FL), part of a national network of successful business and professional women driving our community, came together on June 14th to honor Florida’s Top 100 Women-Led Businesses at its 17th annual luncheon. The event, which took place at the Hyatt Regency Miami, celebrated the achievements of women who are leading the charge to the top of their industries in companies across the state.

Attendees of the event enjoyed networking, empowering messages from honorees and special guests, and of course, the announcement of the top 100 winners.

“It is quite an honor to be recognized as one of Florida’s Top 100 Women-Led Businesses among this group of prominent, successful businesswomen,” said Marie R. Gill, Founder and CEO of M. Gill & Associates, Inc. “M. Gill & Associates has a 30+ year business history. For my company to earn a Top 100 ranking statewide is a remarkable accomplishment that reassures our commitment to continue developing and growing small, minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses.”

In her congratulatory remarks, TCI-FL’s Executive Director, Jacqui Kiviat, stated that the organizations on this year’s diverse list are driving innovation across Florida and beyond with breakthroughs in product development, education and apprenticeship and new approaches in the delivery of clinical care and therapeutics. “We are honored to recognize these 100 companies and the remarkable women who lead them,” she said.

Although TCI-FL has been hosting the Florida-based event for 17 years, this is the first year that the non-profit organization really made a statewide effort to compile a list that represents businesses throughout all of Florida. It was also the first year that factors such as innovation, customer service and employee programs were added to the qualifying criteria.