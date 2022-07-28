Lauderhill Celebrates Jamaica’s 60th Anniversary of Independence

[LAUDERHILL] – The residents of Lauderhill and the surrounding communities will have an opportunity to experience an evening of musical fireworks on Sunday August 7, starting a 6:00 pm, at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC), in Commemoration of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence.

Hosted by Commissioner Denise D. Grant and under the patronage of Consul General Oliver Mair, special guest will be Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Jamaica, and former Miss World Honorable Lisa Hannah.

Patrons will enjoy and celebrate with performances from some of the best from Jamaica to include Leroy Sibbles, Nadine Sutherland, Papa Michigan, Roy Rayon and Wayne Armond. The event will also showcase local talent from the City of Lauderhill.

Commissioner Grant who is a native of Jamaica, expressed her delight at hosting such an event and the significance of Jamaica’s contribution to the world in various fields from culture to politics and sport. “Representing a community as diverse as Lauderhill requires understanding the various cultures and being able to provide platforms to share with residents and the community in general”, Grant stated recently in a radio interview.

Commissioner Grant has partnered with Big Rigg productions to put together a memorable event for all attendees. Tickets are available at the Lauderhill Performing Arts box office or online at www.lpac.com.

Since being elected in 2018, Commissioner Grant has initiated several programs and events which has positively resonated with the community.