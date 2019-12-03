Let There Be Reggae Returns for Miami Art Week 2019

MIAMI – Reggae enthusiasts and art lovers–get ready for the 2019 Let There Be Reggae Art Exhibit!

Promising a unique showcase, Let there Be Reggae returns for two days with curated snapshots of reggae music and dancehall culture.

The opening reception will take place from 6 to 10 pm, Thursday December 5, at the Lab Miami, 400 NW 26th Street in the Wynwood Arts District.

Collectors, curators and art luminaries will have an opportunity to meet artists and view collections by world-renowned photojournalist Steve James of Jamaica; Alejandra Estefania of Ecuador; and Riddim Driven of New York City, co-founded by Patricia Chin of VP Records.

Patrons will also be treated to a “Vibes Hour” featuring musical guest legends Wayne Wonder and Rory StoneLove.

South Florida’s iiConz Luga will close out Let There Be Reggae on Friday, December 6 with a “Vibes Night,” from 8 pm to midnight at The Lab Miami.

Tickets for the two-day event are available at Lettherebereggae.com. For a sneak peak, follow on Instagram.