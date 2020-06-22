Singjay Black Ice & Dancehall Deejay Nymron Collaborate on “Represent”

by Howard Campbell

NEW JERSEY – It has been over 35 years since the singjay known as Black Ice migrated from Jamaica to the United States with his family, setting in New Jersey. But he has never lost touch with his homeland.

Black Ice hails Jamaica on Represent, a song he did with deejay Nymron, who dancehall fans know for his association with Bounty Killer’s Alliance group.

According to Black Ice, though he served in the United States Navy and attended college, he maintains ties with Jamaica.

“I try to visit at least once a year or every two years. Memories of living there are of family, friends, the people, the music, the food and the beautiful landscape. As the saying goes, ‘nuh wey nuh better than yard’,” said Black Ice.

Born Gary Palmer in rural St. Ann parish, Black Ice produced Represent which is one of two singles he is currently promoting. The other is Bun Dem, a fiery track that features Capleton.

He hopes recording with one of dancehall’s kingpins can give him a hit song in Jamaica.

To get a hit song in Jamaica, it will mean the world to me. I absolutely believe the collaboration with Capleton can do the trick,” said Black Ice who kicked off his career 21 years ago with Enemies, a collaboration with Rootsman. Since then, he has maintained a busy recording regimen, releasing a slate of songs including Deliver Me and Onward.

Several of Black Ice’s songs are released by his label, Yard Groove Music.