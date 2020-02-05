Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds kicks off Black History Month in the City of Miramar

MIRAMAR – Commissioner Yvette Colbourne is excited to kick off Black History Month celebrations in the City of Miramar with multi Grammy winning R&B artiste, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds.

A night of cultural relevance, soulful music, reminiscent of several years of great hits will take place on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Miramar Cultural Center, 2300 Civic center Place, Miramar, FL. Doors are scheduled to open at 7PM and the event will take place at 8PM.

Commissioner Colbourne is pleased that the City of Miramar is investing in curating cultural events that pays homage to Black History Month as part of Miramar’s theater season.

“I am looking forward to a great Black History month kick off with Babyface performance on the Miramar Cultural Arts Center stage,” she shared. “It is great to be able to provide this type of entertainment to our residents. I look forward to host and to welcome visitors and guests to this wonderful show, right here in Miramar.”

The City has a series of events and invite the community to visit their website for more details on activities.

Events include the “Exclusive Selection of Ernie Barnes Original Art Exhibit”, rarely seen original artwork and football memorabilia of former NFL player Ernie Barnes. Exhibition Dates: January 9 – February 29, 2020.

“Africa Umoja: Spirit of Togetherness”, a two-hour explosion of song and dance performed for Kings, Presidents and members of the public in over 50 countries worldwide. Dates: Tuesday, February 25 – Sunday, March 8, 2019.