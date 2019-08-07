Celebrate Jamaica’s Independence with Authentic Jamaican Restaurants across the USA!

Jamaica has a far-reaching history dating back hundreds of years ago to the era of Christopher Columbus, who was greeted by the indigenous Arawak tribes when he arrived at the island in 1494.

Yet it was not until this day 57 years ago in 1962 that the United Kingdom Parliament passed the Jamaica Independence Act, making the island nation a sovereign state.

Since then, Jamaica has come to embody a true cultural melting pot – drawing upon traditions from the Arawak, Taino, Spanish, British, Chinese, Indian and African civilizations that have played a key part in shaping Jamaica’s identity today.

This cultural fusion is at its pinnacle when it comes to Jamaican cuisine, renowned around the world as one of the most dynamic and flavorful gastronomies out there.

And so, in celebration of Jamaica’s Independence Day, brought to you by the Jamaica Tourist Board, please find below an infographic highlighting Jamaican restaurants across the US, as well as some fun facts to let you and your readers feel the sizzle of Jamaica’s sensational food fare.