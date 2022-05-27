Kroger Delivery Now Available in Miami

[GROVELAND] – Kroger Delivery is now available in South Florida with the opening of a new location in Opa-locka, Fla., expanding the retailer’s reach further into the region in the next few weeks. The 60,000-square-foot spoke facility works in collaboration with the Fulfillment Center in Groveland, FL, serving as a last-mile cross-dock location to efficiently expand Kroger Delivery’s ability to reach more customers.

“Kroger Delivery is thrilled to serve customers in South Florida,” said Andrea Colby, eCommerce corporate affairs and communications manager. “We’re happy to be an option for customers this holiday weekend, making it easy to order groceries and have them delivered to your door by professional, uniformed associates based on your busy schedule. Whether you need hot dogs and buns, potato salad or paper plates, charcoal, or cold beverages, let our associates take on traffic while you relax and enjoy the weekend.”

The ordering process is simple: customers build an order online at Kroger.com or via the Kroger app, enter the delivery zip code and select Delivery as the preferred shopping method. At checkout, customers pay with a credit or debit card. Plus, choose a day and time for the order to be delivered; hour-long windows range from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A trained Kroger Delivery associate will deliver groceries using refrigerated trucks – no tipping is required. In addition, first-time customers can enjoy $15 off the first three orders by clipping the digital coupon.

Kroger Delivery is currently available in limited zip codes in Miami-Dade and Broward. More areas will be added in the next few weeks.