The Role of AI in Transforming Tourism Industry

WASHINGTON D.C. – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has again emphasised the importance of harnessing emerging technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), to drive innovation and resilience within the tourism sector. Speaking Wednesday (April 2) at the George Washington University School of Business on the theme: Tourism Unleashed: AI, People, and the Future of Global Resilience, the tourism minister highlighted Jamaica’s strides in tourism innovation and the critical role of AI in shaping the sector’s future.

Minister Bartlett outlined how Jamaica’s tourism industry has undergone transformative changes, driven by technology and human capital development, particularly focusing on the role of AI and how modern technologies have played in restructuring tourism operations.

The Minister encouraged tourism stakeholders to: “Embrace AI and other emerging technologies not as threats but as catalysts for creating richer, more personalized, and more resilient travel experiences.”

“We are at the cusp of a technological revolution that can empower us to create more personalized, responsive, and sustainable tourism experiences,” added Minister Bartlett. “AI can help us track global trends, predict crises, and ensure our preparedness in real-time. This not only makes tourism safer for visitors but also supports local economies and communities,” he noted. At the same time, he stressed that AI could play a key role in crisis management. “Imagine a scenario where, before a hurricane hits, we already know exactly where to position evacuation buses and stock emergency supplies. This is the kind of proactive approach AI can enable, ensuring that we don’t just survive crises but thrive in the aftermath,” he explained. Minister Bartlett also highlighted the importance of a broader, more inclusive approach to human capital development, which empowers local farmers, artisans, and youth, ensuring that tourism’s benefits are widely distributed. He said: “By embracing emerging technologies, we can ensure that tourism serves not only as an economic engine but also as a tool for inclusive development.”

The tourism minister now turns his attention to the ongoing Organization of American States (OAS) 26th Inter-American Congress of Ministers and High Authorities of Tourism, where he is representing Jamaica, as outgoing chair of the OAS Inter-American Committee on Tourism (CITUR). Jamaica will hand over the position to a newly elected country, which will be chosen during the congress.