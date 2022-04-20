Grocery Retailer Kroger Hiring for Grocery Delivery in South Florida

[GROVELAND, FL] – Kroger, America’s largest grocery retailer, is now hiring more than 200 associates as it prepares to bring Kroger Delivery to the South Florida market this summer, providing fresh food and the convenience of exceptional service to area residents. The retailer, which currently operates the service in three major Florida markets, is offering competitive wages. In addition to flexible hours, and exceptional benefits.

South Florida Diverse Market

Reflecting the dynamic South Florida region, the grocery retailer plans to hire talented individuals. Especially from diverse cultures, backgrounds, and experiences. Kroger Delivery is recruiting drivers, as well as associates in vital areas such as logistics and human resources. Kroger offers a robust benefits package that includes tuition reimbursement, health care benefits, and mental health counseling. Plus discounts on groceries, and other perks. Interested candidates can apply now at Jobs.Kroger.com.

“We have an ongoing goal to provide customers the highest level of service possible and want to hire individuals who share in our passion for people and fresh food,” said Peggy McCaslin, human resources manager, Kroger Delivery. “Led by our purpose to Feed the Human Spirit, we are actively recruiting new talent to join our team and offer competitive wages, top-tier healthcare and retirement benefits, opportunities to learn and advance, and a welcoming, inclusive work environment. Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career.”

Market Growth

Propelled by steady growth, Kroger Delivery is committed to bringing new associates on board to meet South Florida’s growing grocery delivery needs, as it expands operations already available to Floridians in the greater Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville areas. Customers can conveniently shop online and choose from thousands of fresh food options, and household essentials. Best of all, these items are then seamlessly delivered to customers homes in refrigerated vans.