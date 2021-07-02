Silo Wellness Debuts Marley One in Collaboration with the Bob Marley Family

[MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica] – On June 24, 2021, Silo Wellness Inc., a leading global psychedelics company, announced the launch of Marley One. The first global functional and psychedelic mushroom consumer brand, in collaboration with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley.

The initial product offering will include a range of functional mushroom tinctures with unique blends. Highlighting the brand’s connection to Jamaica. Including species such as cordyceps, lion’s mane, chaga, reishi and turkey tail. Spices that offer a range of unique health and wellness benefits. Ranging from immunity and gut health to cognitive function and sleep enhancement.

The Company intends to launch a psychedelic mushroom product line under the Marley name later this year. In addition to functional mushroom products including gummies, capsules and cosmetics.

Licensing Agreement

In March 2021, Silo Wellness announced a multi-year licensing agreement with the family of global reggae icon Bob Marley for the exclusive worldwide rights to brand, market and sell a distinct product line of functional and psychedelic mushrooms.

“Today is a significant milestone for our company as we introduce the world to Marley One, a portfolio of branded mushroom products with instant name recognition and global visibility honoring Bob Marley’s legacy and connection to nature and plant-based wellbeing,” said Silo Wellness CEO Douglas K. Gordon. “We are building what will become the world’s first global functional and psychedelic mushroom brand, guided by our vision to help people achieve healthier, more fulfilling lives and become the best versions of themselves.”

“We know Bob would be proud of what we’re building with Silo Wellness and the Marley One brand,” said Rita Marley. “Our family has always revered the ancient history and transformative potential of nature’s gifts.”

Product Line

At launch, the Marley One product line includes:

One Mind : A coffee-flavored blend of lion’s mane and gingko biloba designed to improve focus and cognitive function.

: A coffee-flavored blend of lion’s mane and gingko biloba designed to improve focus and cognitive function. One Flow : A peppermint-flavored blend of cordyceps and ginseng designed to enhance physical endurance and mental function.

: A peppermint-flavored blend of cordyceps and ginseng designed to enhance physical endurance and mental function. One Harmony : A mango-flavored blend of chaga and ginger designed to stimulate gut health and improve digestion.

: A mango-flavored blend of chaga and ginger designed to stimulate gut health and improve digestion. One Body : A berry-flavored blend of turkey tail and astragalus designed to support immune health.

: A berry-flavored blend of turkey tail and astragalus designed to support immune health. One Rest: A vanilla-flavored blend of reishi and GABA designed to help reduce tension and stress and improve quality of sleep.

Silo Wellness

Founded in 2018, Silo Wellness is a ‘spore-to-door’ vertically integrated company. And, the leading psilocybin cultivator and facilitator of psychedelic retreats in Jamaica. A jurisdiction where the cultivation, extraction, and consumption of psilocybin mushrooms is permissible.

In 2019, the Company announced proof of concept of a patent-pending psilocybin nasal spray. In addition to its market-leading mushroom and psilocybin products, Silo Wellness conducts ketamine-assisted retreats in Oregon and recently expanded its psychedelic offerings to introduce 5-MeO-DMTenhanced retreats across Jamaica.

Marley One Brand

Said Cedella Marley, CEO of Bob Marley Group of Companies, “As a family, we seek to use our platform to inspire positive change, and the launch of the Marley One mushroom brand, in collaboration with a pioneering company like Silo Wellness, allows us to do just that by marrying ancient wisdom with modern science. It’s our wish that these products will empower people to experience oneness with nature and the universe at large – and ultimately, achieve greater self-actualization.”