by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Being on the air for over 35 years, broadcaster John T is always looking to reinvent himself and keep his John T On The Morning Ride show fresh.

Two weeks ago, on WAVS 1170 AM Radio, he debuted “Sons of Legends”. A 25-minute interview with the son of a famous entertainment personality.

His first guest on April 23 was Abebe Lewis, son of Ian Lewis, bassist and co-founder of Inner Circle. One week later, John T interviewed Kevin Isaacs, son of singer Gregory Isaacs.

“The idea came after the passing of Bunny Wailer. I thought about Bob (Marley) and Peter (Peter Tosh) leaving children to carry on but never knew of a young Bunny Wailer,” John T disclosed.

After two slots, the veteran disc jockey says people have given the Friday feature the thumbs-up.

“The response is tremendous. A lady called after the interview with Kevin Isaacs and cried. She said listening to Kevin brought back wonderful memories of a young Gregory Isaacs,” said John T.

There will be a name change going into the third instalment. To make the show more gender-friendly, its new title is Children of Legends “because daughters of legends are also making great contributions.”

From Trelawny parish in Jamaica, John Tyrell Hodgson was a member of the police force in his home country for 13 years. He went into broadcasting shortly after moving to South Florida in the early 1980’s.

His is one of the most distinctive voices on Caribbean radio in the region. John T On The Morning Ride, which airs from Mondays to Fridays at 7-10 am, gives listeners a blend of music, current affairs and sports as well as traffic reports.