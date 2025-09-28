Jingle Ball Celebrates Sean Paul’s Legacy

NEW YORK – iHeartRadio is thrilled to announce that global dancehall icon Sean Paul will perform at this year’s Jingle Ball on December 14, 2025 in Boston, powered by Capital One.

Special Performance

This special performance comes just ahead of the 20th anniversary of Sean Paul’s Grammy-nominated album The Trinity. It was a landmark project that propelled him to international superstardom. It also cemented his place as one of music’s most influential voices.

The Trinity

Released in September 2005, The Trinity was a cultural phenomenon. The album delivered multiple global chart-toppers including We Be Burnin’, Temperature, and Give It Up to Me. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The Trinity remains one of the best-selling reggae/dancehall albums of all time. Furthermore, it showcased Sean Paul’s ability to merge Jamaican dancehall with mainstream pop and hip-hop.

Grammy Nominations

Over two decades into his career, Sean Paul continues to dominate charts and stages worldwide. With 8 Grammy nominations, billions of streams, and collaborations with global superstars across genres, he has consistently pushed dancehall culture onto the world stage.

Most recently, Sean Paul added to his legacy with his infectious single “Ginger”, which has become his 24th career entry on the Billboard charts, proving his music continues to resonate with both longtime fans and a new generation of listeners.

A Night to Remember at Jingle Ball

Fans can expect a high-energy set packed with classic hits and fresh anthems. Sean Paul brings the warmth of the Caribbean to Boston’s winter stage. His upcoming Jingle Ball performance promises to be a highlight of the holiday season. It will mark both a celebration of his past milestones and a preview of his unstoppable future.