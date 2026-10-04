Jamaican Models Make NYFW Push With GAG Management

NEW YORK — Eight Jamaican models stepped onto the New York Fashion Week circuit this season as Portmore-based GAG Management Company made its first international push, testing whether a young Caribbean talent agency could compete in one of fashion’s toughest markets.

For founder and CEO Gerald A. Gordon, the trip was more than a calendar stop. It marked a debut — and a declaration of intent.

“Let your results speak for you. Debuting on the international stage is a reflection of the hard work we’ve put in,” Gordon said.

Launched in October 2025, GAG Management brought its delegation to New York for runway shows, castings and industry events. The models gained exposure through the D’Marsh Couture show and Caribbean Fashion Collective, while Gordon began laying the groundwork for relationships with designers, agents and casting directors.

From Photographer to Talent Manager

Gordon’s move into management followed 19 years behind the camera. Working closely with models convinced him that Jamaica’s fashion industry needed stronger representation, career guidance and professional development.

He built GAG Management to help close that gap. The agency represents models and talent of all ages for events, performances and collaborations, with an emphasis on international preparation from the start.

Its roster has appeared across DR Fashion, Miami Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week. Agency talent has also been featured in ELLE Magazine, Harper’s Bazaar, Fashion Network, Ouch! Magazine, The Impression and St. Vincent Times.

For Gordon, New York was not an isolated experiment. It was the next step in a broader global strategy.

Eight Models Take the Leap

Gordon initially hoped to bring a larger group, but eight models secured visas and made the trip. He viewed the final number not as a setback, but as proof that the company was moving in the right direction.

“I would love to bring more, but the first group that was successful with the visa applications was eight,” he said. “That said, it’s a strong sign that the company is moving forward in the right direction on the international scene.”

The undertaking demanded financial, logistical and mental preparation. Gordon also had to ready the models for an unfamiliar, high-pressure market where discipline, patience and professionalism shape every opportunity.

“It was mentally and emotionally challenging because this wasn’t just one person; it was the financial support and preparation for eight, including myself,” he said.

New York Becomes the Classroom

Once in New York, the fashion industry became an extension of GAG’s training room.

“I learned that discipline and patience are essential,” Gordon said. “The work ethic and the overall professional standard in New York are completely different from what you experience in Jamaica, and it’s something we can build on and bring home.”

He called the experience life-changing for the models, noting greater confidence, focus and clarity about the career paths available to them.

“I’ve seen real growth, along with room for improvement,” he said. “They’re more focused now, and they have a clearer vision of which direction they want to pursue within the industry.”

D’Marsh and Caribbean Fashion Collective Deliver

The D’Marsh Couture show stood out for combining runway and presentation formats, giving the Jamaican delegation a wider view of how international fashion productions operate.

“The D’Marsh show offered both the runway and presentation experience of the New York Fashion Week season, giving the models a full understanding of how things work on the international level,” Gordon said.

Caribbean Fashion Collective also generated industry attention and media exposure, showing how Caribbean designers and models can command space on a global stage.

“It brought powerful industry attention and publications, and we’re extremely grateful for that opportunity,” he said.

Why Global Exposure Matters

Gordon sees international exposure as essential because Jamaica’s domestic modeling market cannot yet provide enough depth or opportunity for developing talent.

“It’s very important because there isn’t a strong enough market for models in Jamaica,” he said. “All models must strive for the international scene, which allows the world to see them faster and gives them wider opportunities.”

The New York appearance also reinforced his confidence in Jamaica’s talent pipeline.

“It means that the Jamaican talent pool is still very much alive and that there is room for us to take up space in the industry,” Gordon said.

No Lowering the Standard

GAG’s approach, Gordon said, is to prepare talent for global competition rather than apply a reduced local benchmark.

“Everything about GAG is built to be international standard: training, attitude and overall preparation,” he said. “Nothing is watered down to a Jamaican standard. We hold ourselves accountable to a high standard, and we prepare our talent accordingly.”

That strategy extends beyond runway bookings. Gordon is targeting commercial campaigns, editorial work, television, advertising and representation by international agencies.

The Next Three to Five Years

Gordon wants to use the NYFW experience as a foundation for GAG’s next phase. Over the next three to five years, he plans to deepen relationships with international designers, agencies, casting directors and fashion organizations.

His goal is to establish GAG as a reliable source of Jamaican talent for global clients.

“This will help GAG plant its feet firmly in the international market, supplying talent from Jamaica for runways, campaigns, commercials and more,” he said.

Maintaining those relationships will be critical. Gordon’s immediate priority is securing international representation that can open doors in the United States and Europe.

“Next, my goal is to get my models signed with international agents who can help them secure bookings in both the American and European markets,” he said.

Building a Jamaica-to-Global Fashion Pipeline

The larger ambition reaches beyond the eight models who traveled to New York. Gordon envisions a pipeline that begins with discovery and professional development in Jamaica, then connects talent to opportunities across the United States, Europe and other major markets.

He wants the agency to return from New York with more than memories: stronger relationships, new opportunities and a higher operating standard.

“More work, and an optimized version of a higher international standard for the company so we can keep raising the bar for the next generation of Jamaican models,” he said.

His message to aspiring models is direct: “Go after your dreams no matter what it costs.”

For GAG Management, the Portmore-to-New York journey is only the opening act. Its eight models have walked, auditioned, networked and learned. The challenge now is converting NYFW exposure into bookings — and proving Jamaican talent can do more than enter the global fashion industry. It can claim a lasting place in it.