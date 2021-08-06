Janice McIntosh Takes Her Talents to Blue Mahoe Capital

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – In April 2009 Janice McIntosh was promoted to Chief Representative Officer of the JN Bank Florida Representative Office in Lauderdale Lakes. During that time Janice grow revenues and market presence not just in South Florida but throughout the U.S. Especially in areas with a high concentration of Jamaican Nationals interested in investing in Jamaica.

After years of service with JN Bank, Janice made the difficult decision to resign her position earlier this year. A tough decision, especially in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Janice stepped out in FAITH.

South Florida Caribbean News had the opportunity to sit down with Janice McIntosh to learn more about her career move. Plus, what was the driving factor to take her talents to investment management company, Blue Mahoe Capital.

Q: What have you been up to these days since leaving Jamaica National?

A: I left JN in January of this year and since then I have been working at Blue MAHOE Capital. I am also still quite active in my community through the associations and boards I am currently involved with.

Q: What exactly is your position at Blue Mahoe Capital (BMC)?

A: I came to BMC as the Chief Marketing Officer but I am now the Chief of Staff. I do both now and I manage to hold it down well. I have always been able to manage multiple areas of a business because of my previous role. So, it has been quite rewarding for me so far in this new role.

Q: How has it been navigating through COVID and a career change?

A: As you can imagine, COVID has been a game changer for everyone. For me it was exactly what I needed to take a stock of my life and decide that I wanted something bigger and better for my life. Something that would challenge me and take me to the next level. The pandemic caused life as we knew it, to go from the high-speed lane to the slow lane and then to a literal stop. It was in that resting period that was the wakeup call for me and I knew no matter how big the risk, no matter how scary it seemed, I knew I would find my ‘parachute’ when I jumped. I believe that amid fear and doubt, when you are still able to exercise your faith, that will be your greatest testimony.

Q: What has been the biggest difference fundamentally working now?

A: One of the things I was told when I started working at Blue Mahoe Capital was that this job should not resemble anything I’ve ever done before. I’m able to work from anywhere, we utilize a paperless environment and high technology. Best of all, I have a 4 day work-week. I think the pandemic has taught many companies that you can still be just as productive or even more productive working remotely. In my role I am given a blank slate to express my creativity and utilize all the skills I’ve gained over my entire working life. I work with a great bunch of people and even though we don’t see each other often the team dynamic is solid and we work excellently together.

Community Efforts

Q: Is there anything that you miss doing in the community?

A: You know I will always answer that question with ‘the people’, but aside from immediate family and those types of get-togethers, most in person gatherings have paused and so the opportunity to be out hasn’t always presented itself. I was able to go to a few events and saw people I hadn’t seen in a while and the camaraderie and friendship are still there. As things slowly open back up, I will be back out there to more in person meetings. I think in my former role I made some great connections with people that transcended my job and we are still great friends today. I always love interacting with people and when I was able to help with the resolution of an issue, it was my greatest joy.

Q: Your position at JN had a far reaching impact in the Jamaica Diaspora, how was this possible?

A: The role I had at JN was similar to that of an Ambassador. Including promoting the best of Jamaica which meant people would want to visit and contribute to the country. I also promoted my company at the time as the best vehicle to do business in Jamaica. I always went the extra mile and did more than was expected. Sitting on many Boards I got involved in multiple community projects and outreach. As a result, I availed myself to attend and speak at events that allowed me to have a broader reach within the Diaspora.

Q: What was it about Blue MAHOE Capital (BMC) that attracted you?

A: The CEO, David Mullings and I worked at JN together in Jamaica in the early 2000’s. Back then he was ambitious, tenacious and was super intelligent. We have always remained friends even when he left JN. Additionally, his vision for a better Caribbean and by extension Jamaican Diaspora never changed. He felt that if people have access it would open the doors for more opportunity for Jamaicans to invest in terms of time, talent and treasure. When people have to jump through hoops just to establish a banking relationship that could serve their family or their greater community it can be a big deterrent and so these are some of the things he discussed among other things that made me decide beyond a shadow of a doubt that this is where I want to be.

Q: How do you see you and BMC impacting people’s lives?

A: I see them making that bold move to help change perception of the Caribbean people and of course Jamaica. Jamaican’s have been excelling on the world stage for decades but not all of our accomplishments are known and celebrated. However, what is widely known is our culture through our music and sport. What I know BMC is capable of doing, is being able to to create opportunities for underrepresented people. Specifically, by bringing all means necessary to allow budding talent to flourish. There are scientists, entrepreneurs, inventors, movie stars, professors and so much more to be discovered and with the plan of BMC through diversity, equity & inclusion, we are going to make it happen.

Preparation

Q: What do your think has prepared you most for this new challenge?

A: I think big and I dream big. I am also someone with tremendous faith in God. As much as I would feel prepared to take on any challenge, I usually pray about it and then boldly step out in faith. That, coupled with the support of my husband, I never walk alone.

Q: What’s next for Janice McIntosh?

A: I believe I was born to serve and that will continue to be my life’s mission. There is always a need no matter where you go or what you do to make an impact. It’s ‘people’ that make up institutions. Therefore, finding that connection is always beneficial to creating a better more inclusive world. My future is always bright because of Who Lights my path.

Janice firmly believes in her new company. And, is confident they will be making a huge impact not just with the Jamaican community. But, within the wider Caribbean and Caribbean-American communities.