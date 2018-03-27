Will Buju Banton perform in Trinidad when released from prison?

By Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – For fans of Buju Banton, one thing is certain. The Grammy-winning artiste will be released on December 8, 2018 after nearly ten years in a Federal prison.

It is not known when and where his long-awaited comeback show will take place.

On March 25, aboard the Love and Harmony Cruise, Jodian Ebanks who handles the singjay’s merchandise, told reporters that his first performance is scheduled for April 22 next year in Trinidad.

That announcement triggered a flurry of social media activity.

But Ronnie Tomlinson, a spokesperson for Buju’s management, said while there will be a show in the twin-island republic on that date, Ebanks jumped the gun.

“It’s not known if it will be his first or second show. She’s not in a position to say anything because she’s not part of his management,” said Tomlinson.

According to Tomlinson, there are ongoing negotiations with Caribbean promoters for Buju to do shows throughout the region next year. Buju Banton, 44, was sentenced to ten years in prison drug-related charges in June, 2011. Known for songs like Not An Easy Road, Til I’m Laid to Rest and Driver, his pending release has drawn speculation as to his post-prison recording and touring plans. Born Mark Myrie, Buju is one of contemporary reggae’s top acts. His album, Before The Dawn, won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2011.