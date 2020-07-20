Jamaica’s Reggae Sumfest 2020 Goes Virtual

Take Back Summer 2020 with the Iconic Reggae Sumfest, July 20 to 25

KINGSTON, Jamaica – JAMAICA, Heartbeat of the World, will showcase its rich musical culture and larger-than-life talents during Reggae Sumfest 2020 from July 20-25, 2020.

This year, the festival will be held as a week-long virtual experience for audiences around the globe with one-of-a-kind access to exclusive artist interviews, professional panels for content creators, artist spotlights from past performances, and live performances.

The festival, traditionally held in Montego Bay, will culminate with a two-day, high-energy, live musical extravaganza filled with non-stop dancing and celebrations as the island’s biggest artists take to the stage on July 24 and 25.

Reggae Sumfest 2020 Line-up

The thrilling line-up will feature performances by a medley of dancehall and reggae stars including: Chronic Law, Chaka Demus and Pliers, Ding Dong, Agent Sasco, Spice, Maxi Priest, Koffee, Gyptian Freddie McGregor and Shenseea. Both evenings of live performances will be hosted by Yanique.

“Reggae Sumfest adds extraordinary value to Jamaica as a destination, offering one of the most authentic cultural experiences on the island for locals and visitors alike,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “In these times, Reggae Sumfest will be a vehicle to uplift, celebrate and bring joy to fans as they join together to experience Jamaica’s vibe and energy through our infectious music.”

Reggae Sumfest 2020 will open its virtual doors to over 360 million viewers between the Facebook and Instagram platforms, creating a musical experience for lovers of reggae and dancehall.

The festival aims to showcase Jamaica’s outsized impact on the world as a powerhouse for music, culture, and lively celebrations. It will also bring professional panels of musicians, producers, and industry leaders to learn about best practices for leveraging social media platforms and successfully creating visibility for their brands. Panelists include Jessie Woo, DJ Noire, and Stefon Bristol.