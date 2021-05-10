Return2Work Virtual Fair Week in Broward County Begins Today

[LAUDERHILL] – Broward County job seekers, the Cities of: Lauderhill, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac and Fort Lauderdale Present the RETURN2WORK VIRTUAL FAIR WEEK. Starting today, May 10th at 11:30am. There will be five (5) workshops, one (1) Job Fair and one (1) Education Fair.

Schedule of Events

MONDAY, MAY 10th

Job Readiness Workshop 1: Resume Writing – online at 11:30AM to 12:30PM – Powered by CareerSource Broward

Job Readiness Workshop 2: Job Searching & Interviewing – online at 12:30PM to 1:30PM – Powered by Haitian American Chamber of Commerce.

TUESDAY, MAY 11th

Job Readiness Workshop 3: Job Re-entry for Returning Citizens – online at 11:30AM to 1:00PM – Powered by OIC of South Florida

Town Hall: Workforce Investments to Fuel a COVID Economic Recovery – online at 4:00PM – 5:30PM – Powered by the City of Lauderhill

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12th

Job Readiness Workshop 4: Soft Skills – Getting & Keeping a Job – online at 11:30AM – 12:30PM – Powered by Urban League of Broward County

Job Readiness Workshop 5: Communication Style at Work – online at 12:30PM – 1:30PM – Powered by Creative HR Partners

THURSDAY, MAY 13th

Return 2 Work Virtual Job Fair – online at 10:00AM -12:00PM online atwww.return2work.us now showcasing almost 50 employers

​FRIDAY, MAY 14th

Return 2 Work Education Fair 10:00AM – 2:00PM online at www.return2work.us