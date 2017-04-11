United Airlines CEO, “Sorry”, But Stands By Staff

United Airlines CEO: We are sorry but we stand by staff when doctor was dragged off overbooked flight

HOUSTON – The CEO of United Airlines, Oscar Munoz, cannot seem to make up his mind over an incident where a passenger was dragged off a flight in a bloody mess.

The United CEO issued an apology to all of its passengers over how this whole fiasco played out, but then he also said he “emphatically” stands behind his employees.

So which is it, Oscar?

As Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was preparing for take-off, cabin crew asked if four passengers would voluntarily give up their seats, because there were United employees that had to be at work the next day.

When they approached an older passenger to ask if he’d give up his seat, he said he could not, saying he was a doctor and had to be in Louisville in the morning to see patients. The agent said if he refused to leave, she would call security, but he refused to disembark from his paid seat. This caused a verbal exchange which lead to one of the officers unbuckling his seat belt and yanking him from his seat and then throwing him to the floor. The passenger was dragged by his arms down the aisle. His eyeglasses were sliding down his face, his shirt was up over his midriff, and he hit his head as he was being dragged down the aisle.

According to United Airlines’ CEO, the passenger was being “defiant,” so he had to be forcibly removed.

A witness said all the passengers on the flight were quite disturbed.

The man somehow got back on the plane, saying that he had to get home. He had to be placed on a stretcher to be removed.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, one of the officers did not follow protocol and has been placed on leave while a review is underway.

After the man was taken away, the four United employees boarded the flight.