Jamaican Youngsters set to Dive Off at Inaugural UANA Swimming Cup

Inaugural UANA Swimming Cup -2108 takes place in South Florida (Coral Springs)

CORAL SPRINGS – The Coral Spring Aquatic Complex in Coral Springs, Florida will this weekend host the Inaugural edition of the UANA Swimming Cup 2018 from Friday, January 19th to Sunday, January 21st, 2018.

The Union Americana de Natación or UANA is the Regional governing body for all aquatic sports in the Americas.

This Inaugural Swim Meet, while being held in the United States of America, is designed to give swimmers from UANA Zones 1 and 2 respectively a higher level of competition against their Age Group peers which means that swimmers from the USA and Canada have not been invited to participate in this competition.

For the records, Zones 1 and 2 comprise athletes from the Central American and Caribbean Area (CCCAN) and the South American Swimming Confederations (CONSANAT). The Theme for the Meet is “Unity, Development, Progress – See, feel experience” .

Team Jamaica will be represented by thirteen (13) swimmers and performing the dual role of Coach/Manager will be Miss Gillian Millwood.