Jamaican Danette Mahabeer-Turner: Honored at NAACP Banquet in Kentucky

by Howard Campbell

KENTUCKY – Jamaican Danette Mahabeer-Turner was one of 23 women honored at the Paducah-McCracken County’s Rosa Parks: Power of One Banquet, which took place in Kentucky last month. It was staged by that region’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter.

The event, which was held at Broadway United Methodist Church, saluted women who have worked tirelessly in their communities. Mahabeer-Turner, a motivational speaker who hosts the Voiced Thoughts Talk Show and Podcast, was acknowledged for helping victims of domestic violence.

“I feel honored to have been recognized for such a prestigious award by the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP. Rosa Parks, the mother of the Civil Rights Movement, advocated for racial equality. It means the world to me to be an honoree, and thus feels encouraged to continue to make positive change and impact in my community,” she said.and y in Paducah Saturday to honor influential women in the community.

Mahabeer-Turner is from May Pen, chief town in Clarendon parish, central Jamaica. She has been involved in the Paducah community since moving there just under one year ago. A recording artist formerly known as Lady Genius, she said her life changed after experiencing the trauma of domestic violence.

“When I was a domestic violence victim, the community showed up for me. Therefore, I am committed to serving my community in any way I am able to, to bring forth change, positive impact, and through advocacy. The boards I serve on align with my passion, experiences, and expertise so it is naturally easy for me to serve effectively,” she stated.

Also in March, Mahabeer-Turner released Caterpillar To A Butterfly, a song featuring her seven year-old daughter Soheila London and American rapper Sir Duke.