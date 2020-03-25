HBCU and Women’s History Month Spotlight: Orange Blossom Classic Committee-Executive Director Kendra Bulluck

// // //

SOUTH FLORIDA – March is Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Month and Women’s History Month and today we spotlight Orange Blossom Classic Committee-Executive Director Kendra Bulluck who shares a little bit about the Orange Blossom Classic and the HBCU narrative.

Q: What is the significance of the Orange Blossom Classic returning to the South Florida area?

A: The greatest significance of the return of the Orange Blossom Classic is the effect it will have on our community. Our theme for this first year is One Big Community. With the rich history that the OBC possesses and the memories shared by many generations, this game serves as a way to pay tribute to its legacy and show the current generation the culture and pride that this game brings.

We are bridging the gap between our youth and our older generation building an experience they can all appreciate, building camaraderie among alumni and students regardless of which HBCU you attended and even those who didn’t attend HBCU’s can enjoy, while at the same time raising money for youth to pursue post-secondary education.

Q: What events do you have lined up for this big celebration?

A: Of course, any HBCU football classic must include the bands. In addition to the halftime show, we will have opportunities to see the Marching 100 and the Marching Golden Rams in our battle of the band’s showcase.

Because high school football is so prominent in South Florida, we will also include an Orange Blossom Classic High School football game showcase featuring two South Florida state championship schools.

Additionally, we will have our one big community empowerment day in the City of Miami Gardens featuring fun activities for the youth, autograph signings with some of the players; greek life will be well represented, lots of food that people look forward to when they visit South Florida, as well as health screenings and information to empower the community.

We will also have our Mayor’s Kickoff luncheon that will raise funds for scholarships. Our keynote speaker will be Common, who attended FAMU, and the theme is HBCU Made. Of course, we will have opportunities to enjoy Miami nightlife.

Q: Why should people support the Revival of the Orange Blossom Classic?

A: The return of this event is historic. It will be a fun time for everyone and raise funds for youth!

Get to Know Kendra…

Q: What school did you attend?

A: I attended Florida International University.

Q: How did your HBCU experience impact your career and life?

A: I did not attend an HBCU; however, most of my family members did. I am originally from North Carolina. My mother attended Shaw University; my sister attended North Carolina Central University while other family members attended FAMU, BCU, Winston-Salem State, etc. I spent a lot of time at homecomings, football games, etc. as a result. The impact that those experiences of being around the culture made me appreciate family and establishing relationships for many years to come. I had an appreciation for the closeness and life-long connections that shape my personal and business relationships today.

Q: What advice would you give future students with interest in attending an HBCU?

A: I would advise students when selecting any college, whether it be an HBCU or not, to choose the best fit for you. I will say that you have to make sure that the school’s culture fits your personality and your aspirations. The wonderful thing about an HBCU is it gives you a sense of family and home. I think it is important not to stereotype races or classes into individual schools. While the majority of students attending an HBCU may be African-American, you will find that many races and ethnicities enroll and thrive at an HBCU and vice-a-versa; therefore, choose the best fit for you and keep all options open.

Q: Will you encourage your children to attend an HBCU?

A: Yes, but ironically, I didn’t have to. My children have grown up attending homecomings and classics and football games with our family since they were young. My oldest, who is selecting colleges, now has several HBCU’s at the top of his list!

Q: Who made the most significant impact on you, and who is someone you consider to be a role model?

A: My mother, without a doubt. She is the best example of what an educated, well-respected woman should be. She has several degrees but has never lost her common touch. She is a minister, a published author, and has received many accolades, yet she will tell you her greatest accomplishment is serving her family and having their love and appreciation.

Orange Blossom Classic

The Orange Blossom Classic will be held on September 6, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium and promises to unite alumni, students, fans, and those with an affinity to the HBCU experience in a fun, memorable, family-reunion filled atmosphere; and to raise scholarship funds for the participating schools for years to come.

For more information about the Orange Blossom Classic, visit- www.orangeblossomclassic.com.