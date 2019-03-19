Remembering Dr. Sherilyn Gordon-Burroughs as Domestic Violence Hits Close To Home

SOUTH FLORIDA – It has been two years since our loved one Dr. Sherilyn Gordon-Burroughs was taken from us, and the wounds are still raw like it was yesterday, a case of Domestic Violence.

Her family mourns her loss today and everyday and we will never forget her.

Dr. Sherilyn Gordon-Burroughs made an incredible mark in her field of transplant surgery and in the lives of her professional colleagues. Many of whom have now started work/research in the area of Intimate Partner Violence /Domestic Violence and ways to recognize/prevent it.

Thanks to the Houston Methodist Hospital for dedicating an area of their facility to continue her legacy and to the American Society of Transplant Surgeons and other organizations that have dedicated scholarships in her honor.

Dr. Sherilyn Gordon-Burroughs, you were a phenomenal woman – a gifted surgeon, healer, teacher, an incredible mother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and mentor- Gone too soon!

If you have a family member or friend undergoing any form of domestic abuse- help them to get help. In Sherilyn’s case we knew nothing. And everyday we wish we did.

Domestic Violence Help

Here’s where to get help if you or you know someone going through issues of Domestic Violence.