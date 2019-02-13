Jamaica Tourist Board Selects Beautiful Destinations as New Creative Agency

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Tourist Board has named award-winning, New York-based Beautiful Destinations as its new creative advertising agency of record.

The selection follows a highly competitive agency search conducted in 2018.

Beautiful Destinations will be responsible for spearheading the destination’s inspired and aggressive campaign efforts, showcasing Jamaica’s distinct offerings and further driving the consistent and impressive tourism growth the island has experienced in the last decade.

As a fast growing, award-winning media company with over 15 million social media followers in 180 countries, Beautiful Destinations is best equipped to build upon the success of Jamaica as a top destination.

Working closely with the destination’s existing partners and global agencies, the agency’s committed and talented team will drive exposure and continued growth for Jamaica across global audiences through the development of creative content, integrated initiatives and digital engagement.

“We are excited to work with Beautiful Destinations in developing and executing strategies to further showcase Jamaica as a top Caribbean destination across diverse audiences and travelers,” says Donovan White Jamaica’s Director of Tourism.

“Beautiful Destinations brings vast experience and an inspiring and unique perspective that makes them a perfect match to continue driving the high-demand of Jamaica and help us promote the destination in an ever-evolving landscape of travelers.”

“We at Beautiful Destinations are excited to partner with the Jamaica Tourist Board to showcase Jamaica as a top Caribbean destination for travelers,” says Jeremy Jauncey, Beautiful Destinations’ Founder & CEO.

“As global storytellers, Beautiful Destinations is excited to explore, celebrate, and share the colorful narratives of Jamaica’s history, people, and culture with the world. We are honored to be a part of the country’s story and are eager to learn more about and experience the authentic Jamaican vibe.”

Beautiful Destinations will begin working with the Jamaica Tourist Board immediately.