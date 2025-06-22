Montego Bay, Jamaica – As part of its 70th Anniversary celebrations, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) hosted its inaugural Northeast On-Island Immersive, welcoming 74 top travel specialists from across the Northeastern United States for an exclusive, four-day experiential journey through the island.

The immersive initiative aims to strengthen the bond between Jamaica and important travel partners. It offers firsthand exposure to the island’s diverse attractions and recent developments. A group of travel advisors is visiting two top all-inclusive resorts. The resorts are Grand Palladium and the new Princess Resorts. Both resorts are located along Jamaica’s beautiful northwestern coastline.

Update on Jamaica

At a special partner breakfast, JTB’s District Sales Manager Victoria Harper gave an important update on Jamaica. She shared key developments and what is coming for the tourism sector. Her remarks set the tone for the event. They highlighted the island’s ongoing investments in hotels, new attractions, and better visitor experiences.

Representing the hospitality side of the experience, William Kauke, Midwest Business Development Manager at Palladium Hotel Group, shared valuable insights on the amenities, services, and group opportunities available at Grand Palladium for both leisure and business travelers. He also spotlighted the incentives available for agents booking their clients at the resort, reinforcing Jamaica’s appeal as a high-value destination.

Adding industry perspective, Robyn Russell, outgoing President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), addressed the agents with optimism and pride. He pointed to the remarkable progress the destination has made in both service delivery and infrastructure, affirming that “selling Jamaica is much easier now, given all the work that has been done by those in the public and private sectors.”

The Northeast On-Island Immersive reflects the JTB’s commitment to building stronger relationships with its travel partners while showcasing the island’s continued evolution as the heartbeat of the Caribbean.

The United States continues to represent Jamaica’s primary source market, accounting for the largest share of visitor arrivals to the island. Within this vital market, the Northeast region consistently holds its own, demonstrating strong performance year over year.

Key Northeast Markets

Cities like New York, Boston, and Philadelphia are important gateways. They have strong air travel and a deep cultural link to Jamaica. This region keeps attracting more travelers who want real Jamaican experiences, sunny relaxation, and top-notch all-inclusive options. This makes it a key part of Jamaica’s tourism success.