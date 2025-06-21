KINGSTON, Jamaica – Despite global headwinds in 2024, Jamaica’s tourism industry remained stable and registered continued success in penetrating emerging markets, according to Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, who delivered his 2025/26 Sectoral Debate presentation in Parliament on Tuesday, June 17.

The address was called “Thrive in 2025: Linking Tourism to Every Jamaican’s Success”. It talked about more than just the number of visitors. It highlighted the need for a wider view of tourism. This view sees tourism as a way to support inclusive, strong, and sustainable growth for the whole country.

Minister Bartlett said the Government wants to build a tourism sector that helps all Jamaicans. This includes farmers, artisans, tech innovators, and young entrepreneurs.

“Tourism is not a privilege for a few; it is a national asset that belongs to all of us,” he said. “We are creating shared opportunities across the value chain, from Negril’s white sand beaches to Morant Point’s rugged coastline,” Bartlett added.

International Travel

Reflecting on the sector’s performance in 2024, the tourism minister noted that Jamaica welcomed 4.15 million visitors, generating earnings of US$4.3 billion.

Minister Bartlett provided important context for this performance, citing global challenges that included economic uncertainty, geopolitical conflict, high interest rates, inflation, travel advisories, and extreme weather events such as Hurricane Beryl.

He cited other factors, such as the Boeing aircraft delivery crisis, cyber disruptions, and the impact of an election year in the United States, that also contributed to the volatility in international travel.

Notwithstanding these challenges, Jamaica’s market diversification strategy yielded encouraging results. Minister Bartlett said while the United States, Jamaica’s primary source market, saw a 4.1% decline in arrivals—attributed largely to domestic uncertainties—this was offset by robust growth from other regions. Notably, Europe, including the United Kingdom, recorded a 9.1% increase, and Canada posted a 6.2% rise in visitor numbers compared to 2023.

Even more significant, the emerging markets of Latin America and the Caribbean experienced sharp increases of 13.2% and 25.1%, respectively.

Airlift Development

“These gains validate our investments in airlift development and targeted marketing in non-traditional markets,” Minister Bartlett noted. He continued, “we are seeing the tangible benefits of promoting Brand Jamaica across diverse regions.”

Airport Improvements

To support these efforts, the Government is investing a lot in air travel. Major upgrades are happening at Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) and Sangster International Airport (MBJ). There is also more flight activity at Ian Fleming International Airport. Plans for a fourth international airport in Negril will help Jamaica connect even more. These improvements will allow for modern wide-body aircraft. They aim to make Jamaica one of the best-connected places in the Caribbean.

Travel Advisory for Jamaica

The tourism minister welcomed the U.S. government’s recent decision. They changed Jamaica’s travel advisory from Level 3 to Level 2. He called this a significant milestone. Bartlett thanked Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness for his important role in this change. He also thanked Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, for his key support.