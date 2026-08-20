Jamaica Tourism Minister Honored as Global Tourism Icon in Africa

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, will be honored as a Tourism ICON at the PYNE Awards Africa 2026. This recognition is for his global leadership in building tourism resilience and advancing stronger partnerships between Africa, the Caribbean and the wider Global South.

PYNE Awards Africa 2026

Minister Bartlett will receive the prestigious honor during the PYNE Awards Africa 2026, scheduled for Sept. 24–26, 2026, in Maputo, Mozambique. The awards celebrate leaders across Africa, the Caribbean and the diaspora. They recognize those who are driving innovation, youth empowerment, economic transformation and resilience.

The recognition places Jamaica’s tourism leadership firmly on the global stage. It acknowledges Minister Bartlett’s pioneering role in transforming tourism resilience from a destination-level priority into a global development agenda.

Among his landmark contributions is the establishment of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre in Jamaica. This center has emerged as an international platform for helping tourism destinations anticipate, prepare for and recover from disruptions. These disruptions include climate change, pandemics, geopolitical shocks and other global crises.

Global Tourism Resilience Day

Minister Bartlett also championed the charge for the designation of February 17 as Global Tourism Resilience Day by the United Nations. As a result, this helped to elevate resilience as a central pillar of the international tourism conversation.

“This recognition from Africa, in the beautiful nation of Mozambique, is deeply significant,” said Minister Bartlett. “It affirms that resilience is a shared language between the Caribbean and Africa. From Maputo to Montego Bay, we face many of the same climate threats, economic vulnerabilities and development challenges, and we must build solutions together.”

The PYNE Awards Africa recognition also underscores the growing relevance of Jamaica’s tourism resilience model to emerging destinations across Africa and the Global South. As countries seek to strengthen tourism competitiveness and unlock investment, they aim to create greater opportunities for communities and young people. For this reason, resilience is increasingly being viewed as fundamental to sustainable tourism development.

Minister Bartlett’s work has championed a tourism model that places people, communities, youth, innovation and small states at the centre of tourism development. In addition, he advocates for greater international cooperation and investment in the capacity of destinations to withstand and recover from global shocks.

The three-day PYNE Awards Africa 2026 in Maputo will bring together heads of state, ministers, business leaders, investors, youth leaders and other influential stakeholders. They will examine the future of African leadership, investment, innovation and tourism growth.

The honor further strengthens the longstanding Africa-Caribbean connection. In addition, it highlights Jamaica’s growing role as a strategic partner in advancing resilient, inclusive and sustainable tourism economies across the Global South.

For Jamaica, the recognition is also a powerful affirmation that the country’s tourism leadership is influencing the global conversation. This influence covers not only how destinations grow, but also how they prepare, adapt, recover and create lasting benefits for their people.